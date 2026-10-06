Washroom Used as Dishwashing Area: Women Seen Washing Utensils Beside Commode in Viral Video From New Delhi Sweet Shop in Chhattisgarh's Korba

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A VIDEO FROM A POPULAR SWEET SHOP in Chhattisgarh has been going viral for all the wrong reasons. The video was recorded at the New Delhi sweet shop in Chhattisgarh's Korba city, raising concerns over hygiene and food safety after a woman was seen washing utensils on the floor of a washroom. The video, initially posted on October 4, 2026, by one of the customers at the shop, immediately went viral, with many users slamming the shop for practising unhygienic practices.
The video has sparked criticism, prompting a food safety department inspection and the subsequent issuance of a notice to the shop. The officials have also directed that measures be undertaken, India Today reported. The customer who witnessed the act immediately pulled out his camera and started recording the staff worker cleaning the utensils in the washroom. He also moved the camera towards another staff member working at the shop and questioned him about safety regulations.
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The customer asked the male staff member, “Why are the utensils being washed in the toilet?” He further accused the other staff member of lying on camera and demanded an explanation for the unhygienic act. The woman continued washing the utensils inside the washroom, right in front of the commode seat, with buckets placed next to it.
The man tried to clarify, saying that they were cleaning the utensils inside the washroom due to an emergency situation. He was heard saying in the video, “This is just an emergency situation, since the past 2-3 days.” The customer countered the man, asking whether it was right to clean the utensils used to cook food inside a washroom.
“Do you wash your own utensils inside the washroom at home also?” the customer asked. The man quickly denied this and reiterated that he was not lying about anything. The customer also recorded the entire area of the shop and shared the visuals online.
As per reports, food safety officials inspected the shop on October 5, 2026, after the video went viral on social media. The officials inspected the place to cross-check the allegations made in the video circulated on the internet. The restaurant staff told the officials during the inspection that the utensils seen in the video belonged to the staff members.
They allegedly cleaned the utensils after eating their meals. The restaurant manager shared that the meals for the staff at the shop were brought from the main branch. The vessels are usually returned to the main branch the day after delivery. He further added that the cleaning staff washed the cooker and other utensils due to the unavailability of external water at the time.
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In another version of the story, the manager shared that the original washing area was not proper at the time, because of which the cleaning staff used the washroom due to issues with the water supply. According to media reports, food safety officer Sangharsh Mishra directed the shop to properly follow hygiene standards and take corrective measures to fix the dishwashing area, followed by a notice issued by the authorities. Officials further noted that the establishment has been advised to pause its business for the time being until the corrective measures are properly undertaken.
The video, which has gained over 10K views on X, has gone viral. Many users have expressed their discomfort and raised questions such as, “Where is the usual wash station then? Why is it not in the kitchen? These unscrupulous people should not be spared.” Another user on X wrote, “Boycott these shops immediately.”
One user advised others not to eat food from places where the kitchen is not openly visible to customers, while another user took a jibe, writing, “Hindustan mein sab kuch chalta hai” (In India, everything is acceptable).
[VS]
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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