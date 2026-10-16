30-Year-Old Woman and 75-Year-Old Man Fall in Love in UP, Set to Marry After Navratri; Netizens Say, “Yeh Toh AI Hai”

IN AN UNUSUAL LOVE STORY from Uttar Pradesh, a 30-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man are all set to marry each other. The 45-year age gap between the couple has become a talking point among netizens. While some have congratulated the couple, others have shared their views on the love story of Ramsugar and Reena Rajput.

According to media reports, the couple is all set to tie the knot after Navratri and has already been engaged. Their photos and videos from the engagement ceremony have got everyone talking on the internet. Ramsugar and Reena’s love story reportedly began a year ago in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district.

Reena is a content creator who regularly posts reels and photos on Instagram. Her account, named Radha Ki Mummy, has over 8,000 followers, with her engagement photos and reels garnering over 20,000 likes since they were posted.

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With their photographs making the rounds on the internet, some users have expressed scepticism about their relationship, alleging that the couple is using their wedding for social media content. India TV reported that Reena has shared her perspective on her relationship with her fiancé, saying that she is happy with it. She further added that the age difference between her and Ramsugar is not a concern for her. Ramsugar’s wife passed away around seven years ago, and he lives with his daughter, Radha.