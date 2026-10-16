30-Year-Old Woman and 75-Year-Old Man Fall in Love in UP, Set to Marry After Navratri; Netizens Say, “Yeh Toh AI Hai”

AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
IN AN UNUSUAL LOVE STORY from Uttar Pradesh, a 30-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man are all set to marry each other. The 45-year age gap between the couple has become a talking point among netizens. While some have congratulated the couple, others have shared their views on the love story of Ramsugar and Reena Rajput.
According to media reports, the couple is all set to tie the knot after Navratri and has already been engaged. Their photos and videos from the engagement ceremony have got everyone talking on the internet. Ramsugar and Reena’s love story reportedly began a year ago in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district.
Reena is a content creator who regularly posts reels and photos on Instagram. Her account, named Radha Ki Mummy, has over 8,000 followers, with her engagement photos and reels garnering over 20,000 likes since they were posted.
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With their photographs making the rounds on the internet, some users have expressed scepticism about their relationship, alleging that the couple is using their wedding for social media content. India TV reported that Reena has shared her perspective on her relationship with her fiancé, saying that she is happy with it. She further added that the age difference between her and Ramsugar is not a concern for her. Ramsugar’s wife passed away around seven years ago, and he lives with his daughter, Radha.
Their story has become a topic of discussion, with some reports suggesting that the couple met at Ramsugar’s residence. According to some claims, Reena used to visit Ramsugar’s house to record social media content with his daughter, who is also active in content creation. Their brief interactions later blossomed into love, with the couple set to marry each other soon. There has been no official confirmation of their wedding date as of now.
Many users expressed doubts about the news, questioning whether their marriage is real or whether it is merely social media content created for clout. “Pyar andha hota hai, aaj dekh bhi liya (Today, I saw that love is blind),” wrote one user on X, taking a jibe at the couple. Some users even questioned Reena’s intentions regarding her relationship with Ramsugar, with one X user writing, “Reena's love blossomed after seeing his bank balance and property documents.”
Another X user took a swipe at the couple, writing, “Property kitna hai uncle ke pass uspe sab depend karta hai (How much property does the uncle have? Everything depends on that)” Several users alleged that the wedding images might not be genuine, with one user writing, “yeh toh AI hai (This is AI.)”
[Rh/VS]
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