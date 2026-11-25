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ON NOVEMBER 24, 2026, a woman allegedly escaped from a hotel room in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, where she was held captive by her former boyfriend. However, the accused caught hold of her and allegedly tried to drag her back to the hotel. CCTV footage of the incident shows the 24-year-old woman running for help while the accused chases her in broad daylight. The incident took place around 1:30 pm in the crowded Abu Lane market area of Meerut.
The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Sadar Bazaar police station. The accused has been identified as Mohd Salman. After the woman tried to escape, Salman allegedly chased her and attempted to take her back inside the hotel. Hearing her cries for help, nearby shopkeepers and passers-by rushed to intervene and alerted the police. The accused reportedly escaped by jumping from the hotel's rooftop to an adjoining building as police reached the scene.
The woman is a resident of Vasundhara in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, while Salman belongs to Jainpur village in Meerut's Rohta area. She told the police that she had known Salman for around two-and-a-half years. She further stated that the two were previously in a relationship, but her family had recently arranged her marriage elsewhere.
According to a report by The Times of India, the woman alleged in her complaint that she had visited a friend in Mohkampur on Monday, November 23, 2026. While returning home late at night, Salman allegedly took her to a hotel in Abu Lane. She alleged that he assaulted her, took away her phone (which he returned later) and confined her to a room overnight. The woman managed to escape on Tuesday afternoon, but Salman allegedly caught up with her and tried to take her back to the hotel.
CCTV footage of the incident, which has surfaced on social media, shows the woman running out of the hotel while Salman chases her. Despite her resistance, he allegedly attempts to drag her back inside. The woman further alleged that Salman threatened her before fleeing the scene.
Following the incident, police registered an FIR against Salman under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 127(2) (wrongful confinement) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Police have also sealed the hotel and formed two teams, including the SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) unit, to conduct raids and apprehend the accused.
The Times of India quoted Circle Officer (Sadar) Sanjay Gupta, who said, “A man and a woman had checked into a hotel. Following an argument, violence broke out between them. The woman told us that she had known the youth for the past two-and-a-half years and clarified that she had not been abducted. Teams have been constituted based on her complaint, and strict action will be taken against the accused.”
According to reports, some people who tried to help the woman attempted to enter the hotel to catch the accused. However, hotel employees reportedly stopped them from entering the premises, saying they would bring Salman downstairs.
Amid the commotion, Salman allegedly escaped by jumping from the hotel rooftop to an adjoining building. Police are also investigating allegations that hotel employees prevented people from entering the premises and may have helped the accused flee. The role of the hotel management is yet to be established.
[Rh/VP/RS]
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