ON NOVEMBER 24, 2026, a woman allegedly escaped from a hotel room in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, where she was held captive by her former boyfriend. However, the accused caught hold of her and allegedly tried to drag her back to the hotel. CCTV footage of the incident shows the 24-year-old woman running for help while the accused chases her in broad daylight. The incident took place around 1:30 pm in the crowded Abu Lane market area of Meerut.

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Sadar Bazaar police station. The accused has been identified as Mohd Salman. After the woman tried to escape, Salman allegedly chased her and attempted to take her back inside the hotel. Hearing her cries for help, nearby shopkeepers and passers-by rushed to intervene and alerted the police. The accused reportedly escaped by jumping from the hotel's rooftop to an adjoining building as police reached the scene.