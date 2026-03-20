Memorializing Children Massacred in Minab, Progressive Lawmakers Demand ‘Not One More Bomb’ Be Dropped on Iran

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) said each backpack and pair of shoes represented “an Iranian child who should still be with us today... but they were struck down by a Tomahawk missile.”

Van Hollen described it as a consequence of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s crusade against what he’s derided as “stupid rules of engagement.”

“Those rules of engagement are designed to prevent civilian harm,” the senator said. “They’re designed to prevent a war crime.”

The lawmakers described Trump’s attack on Iran as a “war of choice” and an act of aggression that violated international law .

“There was no imminent threat” from Iran, said Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.). “There is certainly no plan for this war, and most importantly, there is no authorization from Congress.”

Shortly after the war was launched, War Powers Resolutions seeking to rein in Trump’s ability to use force without authorization narrowly failed in both the House and the Senate, with a handful of Democrats joining Republicans to kill the measure.

The White House is reportedly preparing to ask Congress for an additional $50 billion in supplemental funding to cover the cost of the Iran war on top of the more than $990 billion Congress has already authorized in last summer’s GOP budget bill and the latest funding package.

Most Democrats have taken a firm line against more funding, which would require seven of their votes to pass the 60-vote threshold in the Senate, though some pro-war Democrats have signaled a willingness to fund the war, according to reporting earlier this month.

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