Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy says Ukraine fighting back against Russian aerial attacks

By: Margaret Besheer

Standing by what appeared to be a downed drone, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Friday, “The aggressor [Russia] continues his terror. We are again attacked from the sky by a flock of their crows.”

“More than 30 drones were launched in two days,” the president said. “The defenders of our sky prevented the enemy's vultures from breaking into the rear of the country and downed 23 Shaheds [Iranian drones]. In addition, the Kh-59 guided air missile, two Ka-52 attack helicopters and another Su-25 attack aircraft were turned into scrap metal."

Zelenskyy said that during this time period, “Russia carried out 4,500 missile strikes and more than 8,000 air raids. But we are fighting, we will shoot down more.”

It was not immediately clear if there had been any casualties.

Britain’s Defense Ministry delivered a report Friday on Russia’s capabilities in Ukraine. In the report posted on Twitter, the ministry said some Russian units in Ukraine have been manned with mobilized reservists and the units are understaffed.