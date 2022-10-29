Russia-Ukraine War: Putin's invasion of Ukraine has made diplomacy 'Impossible' for Moscow, says former Russian diplomat

“The attack on Ukraine has made Russian diplomacy virtually impossible in any practical sense,” Bondarev told Current Time, the Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA. “For me, [the war] was absolutely unimaginable, and I realized that it goes against everything that Russian diplomats should do.”

Bondarev made international headlines when he quit in protest over the Kremlin’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine. Since then, he has issued a broad condemnation of Russian leadership over the past two decades under President Vladimir Putin, whose autocratic rule he blames for having transformed the diplomatic service into one deluded by its own propaganda and isolated on the global stage.

“I observed the evolving decline in our diplomacy [and] its slide into an abyss of provocations and lies,” he said. “But still, until there was war and until blood was shed, I -- like many of my colleagues -- believed that I could still work.”

According to Bondarev, diplomats who cabled assertions and talking points that had been echoed across Russian propaganda networks back to Moscow were rewarded, while those who challenged assumptions and questioned the official line were suppressed.

He credits this willful blindness as helping to breed to a culture that allowed for the Kremlin’s miscalculations that led to its war with Ukraine, where it predicted a quick victory over Kyiv but instead suffered heavy casualties and continues to face embarrassing setbacks on the battlefield.

“The further this went on, the more it became clear that [Putin] was becoming the main target of all this [aggressive] Foreign Ministry rhetoric,” Bondarev said. “This works [against] Russian diplomacy, as [other diplomats] don’t want to communicate with people who talk like thugs and hooligans. But this vocabulary was encouraged, as apparently the main customer -- [Putin] -- likes it.”