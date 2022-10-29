Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy says Russian forces dismantling healthcare in occupied Ukrainian territories

"And now Russia is trying to make the Kherson region literally an exclusion zone,” the president said. “The world must react to this."

The Kherson region was also the focus of Britain’s Defense Ministry's intelligence update Saturday. The report said that earlier in the week, Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-appointed governor of the Kherson region, claimed more than 70,000 people had left Kherson city.

The update said Saldo also claimed that "Russia had removed the remains of a well-known 18th century Russian statesman, Prince Grigory Potemkin, from his tomb in Kherson's cathedral to east of the Dnipro."

"In the Russian national identity," the report said, "Potemkin is heavily associated with the Russian conquest of Ukrainian lands in the 18th century and highlights the weight Putin almost certainly places on perceived historical justification for the invasion."

(KB/VOA)