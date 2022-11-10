Russia-Ukraine War: Kiev fears Moscow's retreat from Kherson is a trap

Ukraine sees no sign that Russia is leaving Kherson without a fight, a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky has said, amid fears in Kyiv that Moscow's heavily stage-managed announcement of the retreat is actually a carefully laid trap, the media reported.

Mykhailo Podolyak, one of President Zelensky's most-senior advisers, said last night that Russian troops remain in the city and that Kyiv believes reinforcements are on their way, Daily Mail reported.

"Actions speak louder than words," he tweeted. "Ukraine will liberate territories based on intelligence data, not staged TV statements."

Oleksiy Arestovych, another senior adviser and former head of military intelligence, was a little more optimistic but still cautious -- saying that Russian forces do appear to be leaving the region "but not as much as would be taking place if it was a full pullout or regrouping".

The Russians are destroying bridges as they flee and mining roads, according to Arestovych, who added: 'For the moment, we don't know their intentions - will they engage in fighting with us and will they try to hold the city of Kherson? They are moving very slowly.'