Russia-Ukraine War: Russia orders troops to withdraw from Kherson

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has ordered troops to withdraw from the western bank of Ukraine's Dnipro River, meaning that the forces were retreating from Kherson -- the first big city to fall to Moscow after it launched its invasion on February 24.

Shoigu announced the decision on state TV, with Russia's commander in Ukraine, Gen Sergei Surovikin reporting on the situation on the ground in Kherson.

"It is appropriate to organize defense along the barrier border of the Dnipro River, on its left bank... The decision to defend the left bank of the Dnipro is not an easy one. At the same time, we will save the lives of our military and the combat capability of the troops," Ukrayinska Pravda quoted Surovikin as saying.

"The maneuver of the troops will be carried out as soon as possible. The troops will occupy the prepared defensive positions on the left bank of the Dnipro," he added.

The main part of Kherson city is located on the right bank of the wide river, and Surovikin called it a difficult decision to withdraw but it would most importantly preserve the lives and combat capability of the Russian forces.

He explained that although the Russian air defense has been successfully repelling the Ukrainian shelling of Kherson, up to 20 percent of the rockets can still hit targets and the city and nearby settlements cannot be fully supplied, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, Shoigu demanded Surovikin take all measures to ensure the safe relocation of the personnel, armaments, and hardware behind the Dnieper River.