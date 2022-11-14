Russia-Ukraine War: Zelensky says Russian troops committed heinous war crimes in Ukraine

Kherson city, the only regional capital to be captured by Russia since Moscow launched its invasion of Kyiv on February 24, was liberated by Ukrainian troops on November 11.

The region, along with three others, was proclaimed by President Vladimir Putin to be part of Russia, at a ceremony in the Kremlin in September.

After Russian troops withdrew from the city, crowds of flag-waving Ukrainians greeted the soldiers with hugs and kisses.

Officials have returned to run Kherson's administration after the retreat of some 30,000 Russian occupation troops.

In his address, Zelensky also confirmed that "Russian soldiers and mercenaries who were left behind in Kherson were being detained, while sabotage units are being neutralized", reports Ukrayinska Pravda.