Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy visits Ukrainian Troops in Kherson

"The average high temperature will drop from 13 degrees Celsius through September to November, to zero through December to February. Forces lacking in winter weather clothing and accommodation are highly likely to suffer from non-freezing cold injuries. Additionally, the 'golden hour' window in which to save a critically wounded soldier is reduced by approximately half, making the risk of contact with the enemy much greater," the report said.

Zelenskyy reminded Ukrainians in his daily address Sunday not to forget "that the situation in the Kherson region is still very dangerous." First of all," he said, "there are mines...I urge all residents of Kherson to be very careful."

The president said that "In the Kherson region, the Russian army left behind the same atrocities as in other regions of our country, where it was able to enter. We will find and bring to justice every murderer. Without a doubt."

Ukrainian officials Sunday began moving food, water and medicine into Kherson, two days after Kyiv's forces entered the strategic regional capital that Russia had captured at the start of the war and now has fled.

More than three-quarters of Kherson's 300,000 residents had escaped the city, leaving 75,000 people to endure the Russian occupation before Moscow's forces retreated last week and Ukrainian troops began to move in.

"Russian occupying forces and collaborators did everything possible to make those people who remained in the city suffer as hard as possible during these days of waiting, weeks of waiting, months," an adviser to the mayor of Kherson, Roman Golovnya, said on national television.