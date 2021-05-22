Saturday, May 22, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Watch Peppy Videos Online To Keep Your Spirits Up
EntertainmentLife StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Watch Peppy Videos Online To Keep Your Spirits Up

Researchers found evidence that there is both a sustained and an immediate effect that leads to YouTuber emotion correlating with audience emotion

0
Online
The researchers modeled the effect of both immediate (contagion) and sustained (homophily) emotional reactions. Pixabay

Watching high-spirited videos on YouTube after a long day at work could pep you up a bit as researchers have found that people mirror the emotions of those they see online. When a YouTuber posts a video with a generally positive tone, the audience reacts with heightened positive emotions and the same is true for other emotional states, said the study published in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science.

“Our research is a reminder that the people we encounter online influence our everyday emotions — being exposed to happy (or angry) people can make us happier (or angry) ourselves,” said lead author of the study Hannes Rosenbusch from Tilburg University in the Netherlands. For the study, the researchers examined over 2,000 video blogs or vlogs on YouTube.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Vloggers share emotions and experiences in their videos, providing a reliable source of data. The researchers focused on studying more popular vlogs, with a minimum of 10,000 subscribers. Some of their sample vlogs had millions of subscribers. To measure if people watching vlogs experienced emotional contagion or homophily, the team studied words and emotions expressed by the vloggers and analyzed the emotional language of online comments.

ALSO READ: 25 Funny jokes That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Being affected by others’ emotions is known as “contagion” and “homophily” refers to the tendency of people to seek out others like themselves. The researchers modeled the effect of both immediate (contagion) and sustained (homophily) emotional reactions. They found evidence that there is both a sustained and an immediate effect that leads to YouTuber emotion correlating with audience emotion.

“Our social life might move more and more to the online sphere, but our emotions and the way we behave towards one another will always be steered by basic psychological processes,” Rosenbusch said. (IANS/JC)

(Online video watching, Online videos, Videos online, watching videos benefits, YouTube videos)

Previous articleKnow The 6 Signs Of Perimenopause
Next articleVIPER: NASA Rover To Seek For Water, Different Sources On Moon In 2023

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Ashtottaram 52) OM PANCHAŚĒLABODHITABHŨMYAI NAMAH

NewsGram Desk - 0
Ashtottaram 52) OM    PANCHAŚĒLABODHITABHŨMYAI NAMAH: Ashtottaram 52: OṀ (AUM)-PAN-CHA-SEE-LA-BO'-DHI-TA-BHOO- MYAI—NA-MA-HA                  ॐ पञ्चशीलबोधितभूम्यै नमः                  (Pancha: Five; Śēla: Conduct; Bodhitam:...
Read more
Lead Story

Insane Items Airport Security Found Being Sneaked Through

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Strange incidents happen all the time at airport security, according to the TSA  (Transportation Security Administration findings) and other airport security staff...
Read more
Health & Fitness

How Your Gut Health Impacts Your Oral Health

NewsGram Desk - 0
We have probably heard a thing or two about the gut microbiome and how it can have an impact on our weight, mood, and...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,505FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Ashtottaram 52) OM PANCHAŚĒLABODHITABHŨMYAI NAMAH

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Ashtottaram 52) OM    PANCHAŚĒLABODHITABHŨMYAI NAMAH: Ashtottaram 52: OṀ (AUM)-PAN-CHA-SEE-LA-BO'-DHI-TA-BHOO- MYAI—NA-MA-HA                  ॐ पञ्चशीलबोधितभूम्यै नमः                  (Pancha: Five; Śēla: Conduct; Bodhitam:...
Read more

Insane Items Airport Security Found Being Sneaked Through

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Strange incidents happen all the time at airport security, according to the TSA  (Transportation Security Administration findings) and other airport security staff...
Read more

How Your Gut Health Impacts Your Oral Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
We have probably heard a thing or two about the gut microbiome and how it can have an impact on our weight, mood, and...
Read more

This ‘Smart toilet’ Scans Poop To Detect Health Issues

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers are developing a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can be added to the standard toilet to help analyze patients' stool and give...
Read more

Top 10 Lead Generation Sites

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dewey Grant  Many lead generation companies promise to find you actionable leads. But not all of them have the necessary features to deliver on...
Read more

Common Food Additive Suspect In Celiac Disease

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A common food additive, used in sausages, cheese, bread, dairy, baked, and other processed foods, could both cause and trigger celiac disease, warns a...
Read more

Is Obesity A Result Of Brain Differences?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
New results from the largest long-term study of brain development and children's health raise provocative questions about obesity and brain function. Does excess body...
Read more

Internships: The Guide To Finding Your Passion

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Shaping a future career should start before students graduate, experts say. Although students choose a field of study that interests them, many do not...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,505FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada