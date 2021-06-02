Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Weight Loss: Good Nutrition Habits Vs Fad Diets
Lead StoryLife Style

Weight Loss: Good Nutrition Habits Vs Fad Diets

There is no substitute for hard work so drop the quest for shortcuts and start working hard

0
Diets
Achieving good health, good form, good shape, and structure take time. Pixabay

Have we ever wondered why humans are the only race who take to fad diets outside of our habitual eating patterns?

Every organism in the animal kingdom is attuned to eating as per its habitat and that order is seldom disturbed, except in human beings who are perpetually pursuant of some magical formula so they can get into a certain shape and form. So this urgency of “shapeliness” as defined by the norms of beauty on social media needs to be exchanged for long-term and sustainable eating habits. For this one needs to delve into the realm of clean, real, and healthy eating.

Now let’s elucidate this:

1. Being fit and healthy is not equivalent to being skinny or size zero. The measure of how healthy or fit one is is actually governed by many many parameters– your energy levels, sleeping patterns, monthly cyclical patterns in women, hormonal health, the propensity to autoimmune diseases, dependence or addiction, etc.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Being healthy and fit is a holistic phenomenon that cannot be achieved by a diet alone, let alone a fad diet. This takes a deeper understanding of yourself, awareness of bodily functions, and reactivity to stimulus in the form of food or emotions or exertion.

Diets
Being healthy and fit is a holistic phenomenon that cannot be achieved by a diet alone. Pixabay

This awareness is developed over a period of time and is not overnight, it can become the driver for good health. Fad diets usually are either rich in one thing or short in another, they are heavily skewed to certain macro types or are specific goal-driven. For example, the keto diet is high in good fats and protein and low on carbohydrates so sends the body into ketosis mode for fat burn for energy instead of carbohydrates combustion. This diet was originally devised and designed to fight epilepsy and related epileptic disorders.

So does it seem normal for a regular person to resort to this diet, with the purpose of quick fat loss or even adapting it as a way of life? Our body at a cellular level is endowed with mitochondria organelle which oxidizes carbohydrates to produce ATP (adenosine Triphosphate– our energy currency) for the cell. In the keto diet, we tend to maintain a low-carb infusion. And thus the decreased availability of carbohydrate and increased mitochondrial uncoupling during nutritional ketosis suggest a decline in ATP production, at least until compensatory adaptations occur. It’s a complex process and sounds like something which isn’t the most natural way of working for the human body. In computing parlance, it’s like overriding the code.

So one should understand the merits and pitfalls of a fad diet over natural habitat-driven eating.

Diets
Good and sustainable eating practices create a good microbiome in the gut, which makes for a happy and healthy gut. Pixabay

2. Movement and good nutritional practices are the best tools to achieve optimum performance and good health but this needs to be followed with consistency and become a way of life. Good and sustainable eating practices create a good microbiome in the gut, which makes for a happy and healthy gut, which in turn is closely and minutely related to the majority of brain and body functions and hormonal health.

When the gut and endocrine systems are in order, the chances are rare for one to not feel like a superhuman. Good health results in performance enhancement, alertness, agility, focus, stillness all at once and even enhance your mental faculties to enable one to think clear and better.

This in essence is true good health — the kinds monks speak of. It is said you are what you eat. The cleaner you start eating, the better your internal functions get and the higher your performance and clarity in life. Imagine the amount of time, energy, and resources you can save by not visiting the doctors now and then, by being productive and healthy purely on simple food and living norms, by not spending on diet plans and expert consulting. One should inculcate the understanding and awareness about good eating habits so a lot of gripes in life are wiped off because self-awareness and self-confidence are enough to make you believe in yourself.

Diets
The cleaner you start eating, the better your internal functions get and the higher your performance and clarity in life. Pixabay

3. Achieving good health, good form, good shape, and structure take time. It’s equivalent to chiseling a monolith into shape one blow at a time. The sculptor does it diligently over days and months and years for the finest of statues to emerge. Similarly, if someone tells you that a certain kind of form, six-packs, eight packs, etc can be achieved in a few days or months, please question the assertion. Find out at what cost? Seek answers akin to buying a policy– ask yourself what’s your monthly EMI or outgoing and what you make in the long term. With fad diets, long-term prospective health plans are not possible it’s best to plan and invest diligently. Develop discipline and cultivate healthy habits.

4. Simple habits for good and clean eating which will show results:

* Hydrate a lot– aim for 4-5 liters a day

* Drop sugar intake or make it minimal

* Eat less, eat when hungry. Don’t hoard

* Eating less is different from starving. Eat-in proportion to your physical activity and not as per the clock and meal times

* No one ever suffers from eating less. Suffering happens due to eating more or in excess

Diets
Wake up and drink water to start your day. Pixabay

* Include good fats in your diet– almonds, walnuts, ghee, cheese, butter, etc

* Stop using hydrogenated vegetable oil for cooking or even olive oil for high-temperature cooking

* Consume food closest to its natural form e.g. whole chicken over sausages, rice over flour/wheat, fruit over juice, and so on

* Don’t deprive yourself of anything. Eat-in moderation

* Desserts are supposed to be celebratory. Keep them so– occasions and festivals

* Wake up and drink water to start your day

* Avoid processed and packaged food

Diets
Don’t combine fat and carbohydrates– it causes ill health. For example, French fries are a combination of frying and carbohydrates in the form of potatoes. Pixabay

* Food is by nature perishable so anything packaged with a higher shelf life has to have chemicals and can’t be natural. Avoid

* But local over tetra packs

* Eat fresh and seasonal

ALSO READ: Why Workout Is Important For The Development Of The Kid

* Don’t combine fat and carbohydrates– it causes ill health. For example, French fries are a combination of frying and carbohydrates in the form of potatoes; cakes– a combination of flour (processed carbohydrates) and fat and sugar. All these can be avoided to large extent in daily living

There is no substitute for hard work so drop the quest for shortcuts and start working hard. (IANS/KB)

(tips to help you lose weight, why to drink more water, what is a healthy diet, health and nutrition tips, maintaining a healthy lifestyle)

Previous articleWhy Workout Is Important For The Development Of The Kid
Next articleMenopause And Its Impact On Bone Health

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

BTS Sound: The K-Pop Band Decodes Their Success 

NewsGram Desk - 0
Few names in the world of music today evoke global hysteria as the K-Pop super band BTS. With a following of 30.1 million on...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Menopause And Its Impact On Bone Health

NewsGram Desk - 0
Women are 40 percent more likely to develop knee osteoarthritis and 10 percent more likely to develop hip osteoarthritis than men. Moreover, 46 million...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Why Workout Is Important For The Development Of The Kid

NewsGram Desk - 0
A workout doesn't mean spending hours in a gym or sweating on a treadmill. The foundation of working out should be laid at a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,493FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

BTS Sound: The K-Pop Band Decodes Their Success 

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Few names in the world of music today evoke global hysteria as the K-Pop super band BTS. With a following of 30.1 million on...
Read more

Menopause And Its Impact On Bone Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Women are 40 percent more likely to develop knee osteoarthritis and 10 percent more likely to develop hip osteoarthritis than men. Moreover, 46 million...
Read more

Weight Loss: Good Nutrition Habits Vs Fad Diets

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Have we ever wondered why humans are the only race who take to fad diets outside of our habitual eating patterns? Every organism in the...
Read more

Why Workout Is Important For The Development Of The Kid

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A workout doesn't mean spending hours in a gym or sweating on a treadmill. The foundation of working out should be laid at a...
Read more

The Dark Side Of Mother Teresa

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Mother Teresa, one of the most significant nuns of the Catholic Church, both during her lifetime and after her death is today...
Read more

How Smoking Can Stop You From Having A Satisfactory Life!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
May 31 is World No Tobacco Day. Lung cancer is one of the most prevalent cancers and a leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide....
Read more

Shah: Each Person Must Fight Climate Change

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
It was in appreciation of Pradip Shah's technical help following a talk in the US, that an Israeli rating agency honored him by planting...
Read more

Pakistan Proposes ‘Bizarre’ Bill On Forced Marriage

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY In an unusual move, a Pakistani senator has proposed enacting legislation that would make it mandatory for parents to marry off their...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,493FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada