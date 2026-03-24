ECI Removes 73 Returning Officers in West Bengal as High Court Hears Plea Challenging Sudden Transfers of 79 Top Bureaucrats Ahead of 2026 Assembly Election

The Election Commission (ECI) removed 73 Returning Officers in poll bound West Bengal late on 23 March 2026, in a move that has intensified an ongoing confrontation between the poll body and the state government ahead of Assembly elections scheduled for April 2026.

West Bengal has 294 Assembly constituencies, with one Returning Officer typically appointed for each constituency. With the removal of 73 officers, nearly 26% of the Returning Officers in the state have now been replaced.

The latest reshuffle comes amid an already escalating dispute between the ECI and the state government over the sudden transfer of 79 senior bureaucrats and police officials on 15 March 2026. Among those transferred earlier were former Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty, former state Home Secretary Jagdish Prasad Meena, acting Director General of Police Peeyush Pandey, and former Kolkata Police Commissioner Supratim Sarkar.

The developments have triggered political tensions, with the ruling Trinamool Congress raising objections over the scale and timing of the transfers.