“Do Not Miss Out on Some of Our Finest Delicacies”: TMC “Welcome Menu” to Amit Shah for His 15 Days Visit in Bengal During the Period of West Bengal Assembly Election 2026

West Bengal politics has taken a cultural turn, with food emerging as a central issue in the battle between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Polling is scheduled for April 23 and April 29, with counting set for May 4, 2026. The election atmosphere in the state remains tense, marked by instances of poll violence, continuous targeting, and aggressive political campaigning.

The food politics row began after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that he would stay in West Bengal for 15 days during the election period. He said, “In the Bengal elections, for fifteen days I will be living in Bengal only. I will get many chances to talk to all of you.” His remark drew a sharp response from the TMC.