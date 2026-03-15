India Heads for Major Electoral Battle as Election Commission Announces Poll Dates for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry

Key Points:
The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry on March 15, 2026. With the announcement, the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in all poll-bound regions.
Kerala, Assam and Puducherry will vote in a single phase on April 9, 2026 while Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 23, 2026. West Bengal will have a two-phase election on April 23, 2026, and April 29,2026.
The counting of votes for all four states and the Union Territory will take place on May 4, 2026. Political parties are expected to intensify campaigning in the coming weeks as preparations begin for the elections.
The Election Commission of India on Sunday, March 15, 2026, announced the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in four states, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam, along with the Union Territory of Puducherry. The announcement sets the stage for a major political contest across these regions, with polling scheduled to begin in April 2026.
According to the schedule released by the poll panel, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry will vote in a single phase on April 9, 2026, while Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 23, 2026. West Bengal will have a two-phase election, with polling scheduled for April 23, 2026 and April 29, 2026.
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The counting of votes for all states and the Union Territory will take place on May 4, 2026, after which the results will be declared. The elections will involve hundreds of Assembly constituencies and crores of voters, making it one of the biggest electoral exercises in the country this year. The Election Commission said extensive preparations have been made to ensure that the polling process remains free, fair and transparent.
Officials said lakhs of election personnel and security forces will be deployed across polling stations to conduct the elections smoothly. The Commission also stated that special arrangements will be made for senior citizens, persons with disabilities and first-time voters to ensure greater participation in the democratic process.
With the election schedule now announced, political parties are expected to intensify their campaigning across the poll-bound states. The elections are likely to witness fierce contests between major national and regional parties, with each side seeking to strengthen its political position in the states. A major political battle will be seen between Himanta Biswa Sarma led BJP in Assam, and Gaurav Gogoi led Congress. Both the leaders have strong holds and immense popularity in Assam, and are huge rivals.
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In West Bengal, the election is expected to see a major contest between the ruling Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress and the BJP, while in Tamil Nadu the battle is likely to be centred around the MK Stalin led DMK alliance and the AIADMK-BJP coalition. In Kerala, the traditional contest between the Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front is expected to continue.
The Election Commission said it remains committed to conducting elections in a peaceful and transparent manner and urged voters to participate in large numbers. With polling just weeks away, the political atmosphere in the poll-bound states is expected to intensify as parties gear up for a crucial electoral battle that will also factor in for Lok Sabha elections in 2029.
(Rh/GP)
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