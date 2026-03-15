India Heads for Major Electoral Battle as Election Commission Announces Poll Dates for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry

The counting of votes for all states and the Union Territory will take place on May 4, 2026, after which the results will be declared. The elections will involve hundreds of Assembly constituencies and crores of voters, making it one of the biggest electoral exercises in the country this year. The Election Commission said extensive preparations have been made to ensure that the polling process remains free, fair and transparent.

Officials said lakhs of election personnel and security forces will be deployed across polling stations to conduct the elections smoothly. The Commission also stated that special arrangements will be made for senior citizens, persons with disabilities and first-time voters to ensure greater participation in the democratic process.

Fierce Battle Between BJP And Congress In Assam

With the election schedule now announced, political parties are expected to intensify their campaigning across the poll-bound states. The elections are likely to witness fierce contests between major national and regional parties, with each side seeking to strengthen its political position in the states. A major political battle will be seen between Himanta Biswa Sarma led BJP in Assam, and Gaurav Gogoi led Congress. Both the leaders have strong holds and immense popularity in Assam, and are huge rivals.

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