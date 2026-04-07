2026 Bengal Election: 91 Lakh Names Deleted from Electoral Roll, Including 27 Lakh ‘Doubtful’ Voters—SC Says ‘No Problem, Can Vote Next Time’

“No eligible voter’s name will be removed,” Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said at a press conference in West Bengal on 10 March 2026.

The comment was made in reference to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state, after which nearly 64 lakh names were removed from the final electoral roll. An additional 60 lakh voters were placed ‘under adjudication’, meaning their eligibility was in abeyance pending a judicial review.

At midnight, 6-7 April 2026, the Election Commission of India (ECI) published the fourth and final Supplementary List for the Bengal electoral roll, a month after the adjudication process began. 27 lakh names, or 45% of the total doubtful voters, were removed, bringing the total tally of deletions up to 91 lakh.

7 April also marks the last day of nominations for the first phase of the Assembly election, scheduled for 23 April. The Supreme Court had earlier notified this as the last day for processing judicial reviews of electors voting during this phase. The last date for nomination and judicial review for the second phase is 9 April. Any voter still under review past these deadlines will not be allowed to vote in the upcoming election.

Challenging this decision, the Bengal government on 6 April 2026 urged a Bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justices Bagchi and Pancholi to defer freezing the electoral roll and permit interim inclusion of voters whose appeals remain pending. The court rejected the plea, stating that finalization of the rolls “cannot be stretched to the outcome of appeals before the appellate tribunals against rejections.”

It stressed that the burden of an expedited review process will burden the tribunals too much, clarifying that they would form their own procedure for disposing the cases, and affirmed that any genuine voters prevented from casting their ballot in the upcoming election will not be denied their right to vote indefinitely.