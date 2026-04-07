West Bengal Elections 2026: Nandigram Voter Deletions, Where 95.5% of Those Removed Are Muslim, Raise Concerns Over SIR Process in West Bengal

AI generated summary, Editor reviewed.
In a recent analysis published in April 2026, serious concerns have been raised about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the deletion of voters. The research specifically focused on the Nandigram Assembly constituency, highlighting an apparent imbalance in the revision process conducted by the Election Commission of India.
The study was conducted by the Sabar Institute, which carried out a detailed analysis of supplementary list deletions in Nandigram. The findings revealed what the institute described as a “stark and alarming disproportionality.” In a post on X, the institute stated, “95.5% of those deleted are Muslims, despite being just 33.3% of the December 2025 ASDD list and roughly 25% of the population,” accompanied by a graph illustrating the data. It added that these figures raise serious concerns about the SIR process and its impact.
The study also highlighted the gender distribution among deleted voters, noting that 48.9% were female and 51.1% were male, indicating that the issue cuts across gender while disproportionately affecting a particular community. According to the data, out of 2,826 names removed from the electoral rolls in the supplementary lists, as many as 2,700 belonged to Muslim voters. This accounts for 95.5% of all deletions, even though Muslims made up only about 26% of the electorate in the 2021 Assembly elections. Non-Muslims accounted for just 4.5% of the deletions.
Nandigram, located in East Midnapore, is currently represented by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and remains one of the most politically sensitive constituencies in the state. The seat gained national attention during the 2021 elections when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost to Adhikari by a narrow margin of less than 2,000 votes. The result is still under legal challenge in the Calcutta High Court, with Banerjee alleging irregularities in the counting process.
The Election Commission began the SIR exercise on October 27, 2025, aiming to clean up electoral rolls by removing entries marked as dead, duplicate, shifted, or absent (ASDD). Draft rolls published in December 2025 excluded over 58 lakh voters across West Bengal. In Nandigram alone, more than 10,500 voters were later placed under “adjudication” in the rolls published on February 28, pending verification.
Sabir Ahamed of the Sabar Institute said, “The staggering rate of deletion of Muslim voters raises serious concerns about the SIR process and its impact.” He added that the findings suggest the exercise may have been driven by a political motive aimed at purging Muslim names and influencing electoral outcomes.
Across West Bengal, the revision process has had a wide impact, with reports indicating that nearly 91 lakh names have been removed. Districts with significant Muslim populations, such as Murshidabad, North 24 Parganas, and Malda, have recorded some of the highest numbers of deletions.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly alleged that the Election Commission and the BJP are working together to deliberately remove voters, particularly from specific communities. On the other hand, BJP leaders, including Sukanta Majumdar, have defended the revision process, stating that it is a constitutional exercise aimed at ensuring fair elections and eliminating fraudulent entries.
The findings have intensified political debate in West Bengal ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Polling in the state is scheduled for April 23 and April 29, 2026, with the counting of votes set for May 4, 2026. The election atmosphere remains tense, with reports of political clashes, targeted attacks, and aggressive campaigning continuing across the state.
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