West Bengal Elections 2026: Nandigram Voter Deletions, Where 95.5% of Those Removed Are Muslim, Raise Concerns Over SIR Process in West Bengal

Sabir Ahamed of the Sabar Institute said, “The staggering rate of deletion of Muslim voters raises serious concerns about the SIR process and its impact.” He added that the findings suggest the exercise may have been driven by a political motive aimed at purging Muslim names and influencing electoral outcomes.

Across West Bengal, the revision process has had a wide impact, with reports indicating that nearly 91 lakh names have been removed. Districts with significant Muslim populations, such as Murshidabad, North 24 Parganas, and Malda, have recorded some of the highest numbers of deletions.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly alleged that the Election Commission and the BJP are working together to deliberately remove voters, particularly from specific communities. On the other hand, BJP leaders, including Sukanta Majumdar, have defended the revision process, stating that it is a constitutional exercise aimed at ensuring fair elections and eliminating fraudulent entries.

The findings have intensified political debate in West Bengal ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Polling in the state is scheduled for April 23 and April 29, 2026, with the counting of votes set for May 4, 2026. The election atmosphere remains tense, with reports of political clashes, targeted attacks, and aggressive campaigning continuing across the state.