₹865 Crore in Cash, Liquor, Drugs Seized in Bengal and Tamil Nadu Ahead of Polls: ECI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on 17 April 2026 said that enforcement agencies have seized inducements worth ₹865 crore in poll-bound West Bengal and Tamil Nadu as part of pre-election surveillance measures. West Bengal accounted for seizures worth ₹427 crore, while Tamil Nadu recorded ₹438 crore.

The poll panel stated that the seizures were made after the activation of the Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) on 26 February 2026. The confiscated items include cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and other materials suspected to be used for influencing voters.

A detailed breakdown released by the ECI shows that cash seizures totalled ₹99 crore, of which TN accounted for ₹78 crore and WB ₹21 crore. Liquor seizures were significantly higher in WB, with over 31.9 lakh litres valued at ₹81 crore, compared to 97,107 litres worth ₹3 crore in TN.

Drug seizures amounted to ₹100 crore in WB and ₹74 crore in TN. In contrast, TN recorded higher recoveries of precious metals, valued at ₹105 crore, compared to ₹54 crore in WB. The value of seized freebies and other inducement items was broadly similar, with ₹172 crore in WB and ₹178 crore in TN.