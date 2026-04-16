Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing Arrests the Main Conspirator in Vijay’s 'Jana Nayagan' Leak Case; Madras High Court Bans Illegal Screenings and Directs Online Platforms to Take Down Pirated Versions

Key Points:
Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing arrested the main culprit who stole Thalapathy Vijay’s movie footage from an editing studio, bringing the total number of arrests to ten people.
The Madras High Court ordered internet providers and social media apps to quickly block all illegal links and stop sharing the leaked movie clips.
After censorship delays hit the actor's final film, top stars like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan strongly urged fans to ignore the pirated clips online.
The Cyber Crime Wing of the Tamil Nadu Police has arrested three more people in the Jana Nayagan movie leak case. In the recent development, one of the accused arrested is the main culprit behind the leak, who gained unauthorised access to the footage of the movie. He then conspired with other co-accused to leak the movie online.
The recent arrests come after seven earlier arrests in the case, which included six individuals caught for distributing pirated versions online and one local cable TV operator arrested for illegally broadcasting the leaked film in Coimbatore. This brings the total number of arrests to ten. The three newly accused individuals were presented before the Court and remanded to judicial custody.
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According to the official press release by the Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing dated Wednesday, April 15, 2026: “The main accused was working as a freelance assistant editor for another film project. However, he gained unauthorized access to the footage of Jana Nayagan at an editing studio, stole the data, and shared it with co-accused individuals, which led to the film’s pirated copies circulating online.” The Cyber Crime Wing is currently conducting thorough forensic audits of digital evidence to dismantle the rest of the distribution chain.
Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled to release on Friday, January 9, 2026, on the auspicious eve of the Indian festival Pongal. However, the film’s release was stalled by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after it found some objectionable content and denied proper certification. The censor board raised concerns that the movie contained certain scenes which could stir public sentiments, ahead of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Elections scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 23, 2026.
The production house, KVN Productions, subsequently took the matter to the Madras High Court. The matter took a turn when a Single Judge Bench initially approved the release, but a Division Bench later stayed the ruling. KVN Productions filed a petition in the Supreme Court thereafter, but the apex court refused to interfere with the High Court’s stay.
The matter was again deferred to the Single Judge Bench for reconsideration, but the filmmakers withdrew their petition on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. The production house chose to go through the revising committee process of the CBFC to obtain the required certification for the film’s release.
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Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy of the Madras High Court passed an interim order on Thursday, April 16, 2026, that bans the illegal distribution of the film on online media platforms. To enforce this, the Court expanded the directive to legally mandate major Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to immediately block access to unauthorized websites and pirate domains hosting the movie. Furthermore, the injunction directs social media and messaging platforms, such as Telegram, WhatsApp, and X, to actively identify and take down pirated clips and drive links.
Directed by H. Vinoth, the movie features Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde alongside Thalapathy Vijay. Jana Nayagan is not just highly anticipated for its political undertones, but it also marks Vijay’s monumental farewell to the silver screen before transitioning entirely into politics with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Following the leak, legendary South Indian actors Rajnikanth and Kamal Hassan publicly appealed not to watch the pirated movie and wait for the original release in the theatres.
(Rh)
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