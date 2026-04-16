Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing Arrests the Main Conspirator in Vijay’s 'Jana Nayagan' Leak Case; Madras High Court Bans Illegal Screenings and Directs Online Platforms to Take Down Pirated Versions

The Source Of The Leak

According to the official press release by the Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing dated Wednesday, April 15, 2026: “The main accused was working as a freelance assistant editor for another film project. However, he gained unauthorized access to the footage of Jana Nayagan at an editing studio, stole the data, and shared it with co-accused individuals, which led to the film’s pirated copies circulating online.” The Cyber Crime Wing is currently conducting thorough forensic audits of digital evidence to dismantle the rest of the distribution chain.

CBFC Row And Legal Battle

Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled to release on Friday, January 9, 2026, on the auspicious eve of the Indian festival Pongal. However, the film’s release was stalled by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after it found some objectionable content and denied proper certification. The censor board raised concerns that the movie contained certain scenes which could stir public sentiments, ahead of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Elections scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

The production house, KVN Productions, subsequently took the matter to the Madras High Court. The matter took a turn when a Single Judge Bench initially approved the release, but a Division Bench later stayed the ruling. KVN Productions filed a petition in the Supreme Court thereafter, but the apex court refused to interfere with the High Court’s stay.

The matter was again deferred to the Single Judge Bench for reconsideration, but the filmmakers withdrew their petition on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. The production house chose to go through the revising committee process of the CBFC to obtain the required certification for the film’s release.

See Also: What Is The Women’s Reservation Bill 2023, And Why Are The Government And Opposition At Odds Over Its Implementation Timeline?