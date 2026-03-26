Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, 2026: DMK vs AIADMK Battle Intensifies as TVK Enters the Race, BJP Looks to Expand Its Footprint

Major Players in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

The 2026 elections are witnessing a more competitive landscape, especially with the entry of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhakam (TVK), founded by actor Vijay, which has generated traction among younger voters.

M. K. Stalin

The incumbent Chief Minister remains the central figure in the state’s political landscape and the face of the DMK-led alliance. Having led the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) to power in 2021, Stalin is seeking another mandate based on his government’s performance.

Born on March 1, 1953, Stalin is the son of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. Over the years, he has held key positions including Mayor of Chennai, Minister, and Deputy Chief Minister, before becoming the 8th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The DMK’s campaign focuses on welfare expansion, infrastructure development, and improvements in education and healthcare, projecting a governance model centred on social development and inclusive growth.

Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Leading the opposition challenge, Palaniswami has emerged as the principal face of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). He currently serves as the party’s General Secretary and the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

A former Chief Minister (2017–2021), Palaniswami is focusing on consolidating the party’s traditional support base while targeting the DMK government on issues such as governance, inflation, and unemployment.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

The BJP, a key ally in the AIADMK-led NDA, is seeking to expand its footprint in a state historically dominated by regional parties. For the 2026 elections, the party has been allocated 27 seats—an increase from 2021.

Under the leadership of Nainar Nagendran and K. Annamalai, the BJP is working to strengthen its organisational base and position itself as a more assertive political force, particularly among youth and urban voters.

Vijay

Actor-turned-politician Vijay, whose full name is Chandrasekaran Joseph Vijay, has entered the political arena with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhakam (TVK). Launched in 2024, the party presents itself as an alternative to the traditional Dravidian parties.

The 2026 election will be the first major test of Vijay’s political ambitions. His popularity among younger voters could translate into electoral gains in select constituencies. However, his entry has also introduced unpredictability into the contest, with observers closely watching whether TVK can significantly influence vote dynamics in the state.