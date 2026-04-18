‘Follow Your Own Rules’: Calcutta High Court Stops ECI Appointment of College Professors for Bengal Poll Duty

The Calcutta High Court on 17 April 2026 set aside the Election Commission of India’s decision to appoint assistant and associate professors from government colleges as presiding officers for the 2026 Bengal Election, holding that the move violated the Commission’s own rules.

Justice Krishna Rao ruled that the ECI failed to provide any material evidence to justify deploying college teachers for polling duties, despite repeated directions from the court. The appointments were challenged by members of the West Bengal Government College Teachers’ Association.

The court emphasised that under a 2010 ECI circular, Group A equivalent officers, including university and college teaching staff, should not ordinarily be deployed inside polling stations unless “unavoidable circumstances” are recorded in writing by the District Election Officer.

“The authorities failed to produce any document to show the unavoidable circumstances, on the basis of which the authorities have taken a decision for appointment of the petitioners as Presiding Officers in the polling booth,” the Bench remarked.

Observing that administrative powers must be exercised within the framework of established guidelines, the court held that the Commission’s authority to appoint officials for election duty is not unrestricted. It concluded that the appointments had been made in violation of the 2010 circular and set them aside.

The case was first heard on 13 April 2026, when the court directed the ECI to produce records demonstrating the necessity of appointing professors as presiding officers. When the matter was taken up again on 16 April, the Commission sought additional time but still failed to submit any supporting documents. Even after multiple opportunities, no material was presented to establish that the deployment was unavoidable.

During the hearing, the ECI argued that a later circular issued on 7 June 2023 had introduced a broader framework for staff deployment based on rank, pay, and status, effectively superseding earlier instructions. It also cited logistical challenges, noting that elections across nearly 90,000 polling booths made strict adherence to rank-based deployment difficult.

The court, however, rejected this argument, observing that the 2023 circular did not explicitly override the 2010 directive. It held that the earlier safeguards for senior teaching staff remained in force and could not be bypassed without proper justification.