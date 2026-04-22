ECI Ramps Up Security and Restrictions in Bengal with Unprecedented Bans on Tourism, Bikes and Liquor, Causing Confusion Ahead of Polls

Among the most striking measures is an order directing tourists and non-residents to vacate key coastal destinations in Purba Medinipur district, including Digha, Mandarmani, Tajpur, Shankarpur and Udaipur. The directive mandates that hotels ensure no non-locals occupy rooms from 6 pm on 22 April 2026 until the conclusion of polling for Phase 1 on 23 April.

A senior official in the Chief Electoral Officer’s office said the decision was based on “the apprehension that outsiders with intent to cause disturbance could enter the district under the cover of tourism and incite unrest during polling.”

The move, considered first-of-its-kind in an assembly election cycle, has effectively suspended tourism across a major coastal belt. Police issued loudspeaker announcements asking visitors to leave, while authorities warned that violations could invite action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

District election officer Niranjan Kumar clarified the scope of the directive, stating, “No outsiders except the residents of this Assembly constituency will be allowed to stay in any hotel.” Superintendent of Police Angshuman Saha added, “The police will raid any hotel to see if there are outsiders. If there are any outsiders, action will be taken as per the law.”

The impact was immediate. Tourists vacated hotels in haste, and industry representatives flagged concerns over losses. “Tourists are a bit disappointed with the commission’s decision… there is a risk of business loss due to the cancellation of hotel bookings,” said Bipradas Chakraborty of the hoteliers’ association.