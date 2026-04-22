ECI Ramps Up Security and Restrictions in Bengal with Unprecedented Bans on Tourism, Bikes and Liquor, Causing Confusion Ahead of Polls

Key Points
The Election Commission has issued a series of first-of-its-kind orders in West Bengal, including evicting tourists from coastal areas and restricting motorcycle movement.
The directives have triggered confusion among citizens, businesses and workers, with multiple clarifications and reversals following initial announcements.
Officials say the measures are aimed at ensuring “free, fair, peaceful and violence-free elections,” but concerns over implementation and impact persist.
A set of unprecedented directives issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections has sparked confusion and disruption across the state, affecting tourism, mobility, and daily livelihoods.
The scale and nature of the restrictions – particularly the extension of controls to ordinary citizens and tourists – have drawn attention for their breadth and novelty. Notably, similar measures have not been imposed in other poll-bound states or even in other tourist regions within West Bengal, such as Darjeeling or Kalimpong.
Among the most striking measures is an order directing tourists and non-residents to vacate key coastal destinations in Purba Medinipur district, including Digha, Mandarmani, Tajpur, Shankarpur and Udaipur. The directive mandates that hotels ensure no non-locals occupy rooms from 6 pm on 22 April 2026 until the conclusion of polling for Phase 1 on 23 April.
A senior official in the Chief Electoral Officer’s office said the decision was based on “the apprehension that outsiders with intent to cause disturbance could enter the district under the cover of tourism and incite unrest during polling.”
The move, considered first-of-its-kind in an assembly election cycle, has effectively suspended tourism across a major coastal belt. Police issued loudspeaker announcements asking visitors to leave, while authorities warned that violations could invite action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
District election officer Niranjan Kumar clarified the scope of the directive, stating, “No outsiders except the residents of this Assembly constituency will be allowed to stay in any hotel.” Superintendent of Police Angshuman Saha added, “The police will raid any hotel to see if there are outsiders. If there are any outsiders, action will be taken as per the law.”
The impact was immediate. Tourists vacated hotels in haste, and industry representatives flagged concerns over losses. “Tourists are a bit disappointed with the commission’s decision… there is a risk of business loss due to the cancellation of hotel bookings,” said Bipradas Chakraborty of the hoteliers’ association.
Parallel to the tourism restrictions, the ECI also imposed sweeping curbs on motorcycle movement – another unprecedented step. Motorcycles have been banned between 6 pm and 6 am starting two days before polling, while pillion riding is prohibited even during the day except for limited purposes such as medical emergencies, family functions or school transport.
The Commission said the restrictions were necessary “to ensure free, fair, peaceful and violence-free elections… and to prevent any form of intimidation and source jamming.” Officials added that motorcycles are often used as “instruments of intimidation” and to transport cash or liquor through narrow lanes that evade checks.
However, the directive triggered widespread confusion. Delivery workers, gig economy employees and commuters said there was little clarity on exemptions. “We depend on daily orders for income… there is still confusion about whether we will be allowed to work freely,” a delivery partner said. Another worker noted, “The order does not mention us specifically, creating uncertainty about what is allowed.”
Police officials acknowledged the ambiguity. A senior traffic officer said the directive did not clearly address app-based services and delivery workers. Citizens also raised concerns: “How can I travel to my office… travel by other modes will not only cost me a lot but also increase my commute time,” said one commuter, reflecting wider anxiety over the order’s impact on daily life.
Facing backlash, the CEO later issued clarifications, stating that the ban was aimed at “toughs and miscreants” and not the general public. Exemptions were extended to essential services, including app-based delivery and bike taxis, and assurances were given that “no general public, office commuters would be stopped or harassed.”
A liquor ban ahead of polling has also seen inconsistent implementation. The ECI extended the dry period to 96 hours before polling rather than the customary 48 hours, citing an “unusual spurt in sale of liquor.” CEO Manoj Agarwal later stated that a separate early shutdown in Kolkata had not been ordered by the Commission and sought an explanation from the excise department.
The overlapping directives have left businesses and consumers uncertain. Industry insiders reported that bars and shops shut without prior intimation, leading to inconsistent responses across the city.
These measures form part of a broader enforcement push ahead of the elections, which will be held in two phases on 23 April and 29 April 2026, with counting scheduled for 4 May.
The ECI has deployed extensive security, including around 2,400 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), reshuffled senior officials, and introduced real-time monitoring through AI-enabled cameras. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said the ECI would “leave no stone unturned” to ensure free and fair polls.
With multiple directives, clarifications and reversals issued within days, the Commission’s approach has come under scrutiny for both its unprecedented scope and the confusion surrounding its implementation, even as authorities maintain that the measures are necessary to ensure a secure electoral process.
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