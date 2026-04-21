Nine Arrested in South Kolkata After BJP and TMC Workers Clash During Campaigning

At least nine persons were arrested after a clash between workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) broke out in Kolkata on 20 April 2026, amid intensified campaigning for the West Bengal Assembly elections.

According to Kolkata Police, the incident took place on Hossain Shah Road near Ekbalpur Police Station during a political programme led by BJP’s Kolkata Port candidate Rakesh Singh. Supporters of the BJP had gathered for the event and raised slogans, which were met with counter-slogans from TMC workers. The exchange escalated into a confrontation that soon turned violent.

Police intervened to control the situation and prevent further escalation. Five BJP workers and four TMC members were taken into custody in connection with the incident. Authorities said that three FIRs have been registered against different groups involved in the clash.

Officials confirmed that several persons were injured during the violence, though the exact number has not been specified. Eyewitnesses reported aggressive exchanges between supporters of both parties, with tensions rising rapidly outside the police station. Police personnel later resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd and restore order.

A heavy police deployment has been maintained in the area following the incident, with authorities continuing to monitor the situation closely.

The clash comes at a time when political activity has intensified in the state ahead of the Assembly elections. West Bengal will vote in two phases on 23 April and 29 April 2026, with counting scheduled for 4 May. Campaigning for the first phase concludes on Tuesday, 21 April 2026.