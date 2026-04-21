Nine Arrested in South Kolkata After BJP and TMC Workers Clash During Campaigning

Key Points
Nine people, including BJP and TMC workers, were arrested after a clash outside Ekbalpur Police Station in Kolkata.
The violence was triggered by slogan exchanges during a campaign event led by BJP candidate Rakesh Singh.
The incident comes days before West Bengal votes in two phases on 23 April and 29 April 2026.
At least nine persons were arrested after a clash between workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) broke out in Kolkata on 20 April 2026, amid intensified campaigning for the West Bengal Assembly elections.
According to Kolkata Police, the incident took place on Hossain Shah Road near Ekbalpur Police Station during a political programme led by BJP’s Kolkata Port candidate Rakesh Singh. Supporters of the BJP had gathered for the event and raised slogans, which were met with counter-slogans from TMC workers. The exchange escalated into a confrontation that soon turned violent.
Police intervened to control the situation and prevent further escalation. Five BJP workers and four TMC members were taken into custody in connection with the incident. Authorities said that three FIRs have been registered against different groups involved in the clash.
Officials confirmed that several persons were injured during the violence, though the exact number has not been specified. Eyewitnesses reported aggressive exchanges between supporters of both parties, with tensions rising rapidly outside the police station. Police personnel later resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd and restore order.
A heavy police deployment has been maintained in the area following the incident, with authorities continuing to monitor the situation closely.
The clash comes at a time when political activity has intensified in the state ahead of the Assembly elections. West Bengal will vote in two phases on 23 April and 29 April 2026, with counting scheduled for 4 May. Campaigning for the first phase concludes on Tuesday, 21 April 2026.
Clashes between workers of the two parties were also reported from the Nandigram constituency, where BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari is contesting. The constituency remains a key political battleground in the ongoing elections.
Amid the tensions, TMC leader and Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee approached the Calcutta High Court, expressing concern that several party workers could face arrest ahead of polling. He told the court that the Election Commission had prepared a list of nearly 1,000 individuals identified as “troublemakers”. Banerjee urged judicial intervention, citing fears that arrests of party workers could affect the electoral process.
Separately, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP of attempting to disrupt her party’s campaign. She alleged that BJP leaders were using false cases and agencies to intimidate TMC workers, and claimed that her own campaign had faced obstacles, including delays to her travel.
In response to the escalating tensions, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced restrictions aimed at ensuring a peaceful voting process. The poll body said motorcycles will not be allowed on roads between 6 pm and 6 am starting two days before polling. It also restricted the movement of pillion riders between 6 am and 6 pm, with exceptions for medical emergencies, family functions, and school-related travel.
The ECI stated that these measures are intended to ensure free, fair and violence-free elections, and to prevent intimidation or disruption during the polling period. As campaigning enters its final phase, authorities have increased vigilance across the state, with law enforcement agencies on alert to prevent further incidents of political violence.
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