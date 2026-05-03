EC Orders Repoll in Falta After Finding EVM Tampering, Electoral Violations

The Election Commission of India on Saturday 2nd May, 2026, has directed a repolling process in West Bengal’s Falta Assembly Constituency, after it conducted what was called a ‘detailed investigation of the polling process.’ Citing ‘severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process,’ the commission has ordered fresh polling to be conducted across all the 285 polling stations of the constituency, including auxiliary ones, on May 21, 2026.

The polling hours would be from 7am to 6pm, and the votes will be tallied on May 24, 2026.

"On consideration of severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during the polling in a large number of polling stations on 29th April 2026 in 144-Falta Assembly Constituency, West Bengal, the ECI directs that a fresh poll shall be conducted in all the 285 polling stations, including auxiliary polling stations," said the poll body in its order.

This commission’s order comes consequent to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s allegations of electoral misconduct in the second phase of West Bengal assembly elections, which took place on 29th April, 2026. The political party alleged that the party’s name and button were hidden by black tape on EVMs at multiple polling booths to prevent voters from casting their vote.

See also: Bengal polls: Re-polling in 15 booths in South 24 Parganas on May 2​

Special Observer Subrata Gupta, who was sent to investigate the matter, found instances of ‘tampering' in multiple polling booths. A detailed investigation report submitted by him and the district election officer of the South 24 Paraganas district stated that at least 60 of the 285 total polling booths in the Falta Constituency were subjected to EVM tampering.

The special observer’s report confirmed that booth capturing had taken place in these polling stations and indicated that similar incidents may have occurred in other booths as well. The counting of votes has been halted in these areas as per the Election Commission’s directions.

In a letter addressed to West Bengal’s Chief Election Officer, ECI secretary Sujeet Misra said that “sufficient grounds” were found to deduce that the poll process in several booths was “vitiated due to alleged application of black tape” on ballot buttons.

It said earlier scrutiny was conducted “mechanically and hurriedly by relying mainly on official records without proper examination of video footage”, adding that the video footage revealed “serious procedural violations” in the Falta constituency.

The letter also stated that the 60 polling booths wherein instances of EVM tampering were found constituted 53,967 voters, which is 22.82% of the total electorate in the seat. “Considering the history of violence and intimidation and the partial/non-availability of footage, there appeared to be deliberate interference with the poll process,” the letter added.

The letter further stated that polling buttons on the ballot units of the EVMs were found covered with black tape, preventing voters from casting their votes in favour of the concerned candidate. Although remedial measures were taken after complaints were received, a substantial portion of polling had already been completed by then. The Election Commission held that “this tampering with the EVMs had compromised the integrity of the votes recorded and made it impossible to ascertain the true mandate of the electorate.”

See also: Bengal not a cliffhanger, BJP ahead in 3 exit polls; one projects win for Mamata

Hailing the repoll decision as a ‘victory’ for the voters, BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar said that the decision particularly benefits women voters who were subjected to intimidation on voting day.

In retaliation, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Abhishek Banerjee lashed out at the BJP after the EC’s repoll order. Reacting to BJP leader Amit Malviya X’s post, Banerjee wrote: “Ten lifetimes won't be enough for your Bangla Birodhi Gujarati gang and their stooge Gyanesh Kumar to put even a dent in my DIAMOND HARBOUR MODEL. Bring everything you have got. I challenge the entire Union of India- Come to Falta. Send your strongest, send one of the godfathers from Delhi. If you have got the nerve, contest in Falta.”

Earlier, on Friday 30th April 2026, the EC had ordered repolling at polling booths in two Assembly constituencies, Magrahat (Paschim) and Diamond Harbour, both in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.​ The repolling decision was taken on the basis of reports from returning officers for the concerned polling stations and the general observers following complaints of electoral malpractices on second phase polling day.​ The repoll, which took place on 2nd May 2026, saw a voter turnout of 87%.

In the Falta constituency, TMC’s Jahangir Khan, BJP’s Debangshu Panda and Congress leader Abdur Razzak Molla are contesting in the assembly election 2026.

Counting of Votes for Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal (barring Falta constituency) will be done tomorrow on 4th may, 2026.