EC Transfers Falta Official, Removes ADMs After Row Over Observer Ajay Pal Sharma in West Bengal Polls

The Election Commission has swung into action in West Bengal after protests ensued by TMC party members over the visit of special police observer Ajay Pal Sharma in the Falta Constituency. Late into the hours of Tuesday, 28th April, 2026, the EC has transferred a key local official of the South 24 Parganas district, Joint Block Development Officer (BDO) Sourav Hazra of the Falta Constituency, to Purulia. This decision came hours before the second and final phase of polling in the state was scheduled to take place.

Additionally, the commission has also removed two Additional District Magistrates (ADM) of poll-related responsibilities, one of whom was in charge of the South 24 Parganas District. No specific reasons have been cited in regard to this decision.

Sourav Hazra was also serving as Assistant Returning Officer for the Falta Assembly seat. The Election Commission has authorized his transfer, and issued directions that the order be implemented immediately with the compliance report due by 5.30pm on Tuesday, 28th April 2026.

Describing it as a routine transfer, an official communication issued on Tuesday stated that Hazra will be removed from Falta and posted to Purulia with immediate effect. He will be replaced by Ramya Bhattacharya.

In the EC’s second order, ADM Bhaskar Pal of the South 24 Paraganas District, and ADM Souvik Bhattacharya of Birbhum, have been divested from all election-related duties.

The transfer of Hazra came at a time when Falta went to polls along with 245 other constituencies on April 29th, 2026. This development follows allegations of non-cooperation by Hazra with the EC-appointed police observer Ajay Pal Sharma.

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Sharma had faced strong protests by TMC workers during his visit to the residence of TMC candidate Jahangir Khan and his associates in the area since Monday, 27th April, 2026, night.

Tensions have been simmering in the Falta constituency following an Election Commission observer’s visit, and protests by Trinamool Congress supporters. A controversy erupted after a viral video showed Uttar Pradesh-cadre IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma, deployed as an Election Commission observer, visiting the residence of Trinamool Congress candidate Jahangir Khan late on Monday. In the video, Sharma warned of strict action if there were attempts to intimidate voters.

TMC candidate Jahangir Khan accused the officer of trying to pressure him and his supporters. “They came with police force and tried to pressure me and my people. Such actions are unacceptable in a democratic system,” he said.

Following the exchange, TMC supporters gathered in Falta, raising slogans and protesting against Sharma’s visit. Supporters accused the officer of “intimidating” party workers ahead of polling, as his convoy passed through the area with central forces.

PIL seeks action against Ajay Pal Sharma

In a new development, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking the removal of Officer Ajay Pal Sharma from his position as police observer in the West Bengal elections.

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The petitioner alleged that Sharma had abandoned the neutrality that was required of him as a police observer, instead resorting to ‘acts of intimidation’ and ‘undue influence’ that specifically targeted political candidates. The plea accuses Sharma of having acted ‘highly partisan and acting contrary to the role prescribed to him.’

The petitioner has urged the court to take the matter into consideration and to issue necessary directions to ensure fairness within the ongoing election process.