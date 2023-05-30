Bengal Governor-govt spar over appointment of election commissioner deepens

The tussle between Raj Bhavan and state secretariat in West Bengal over the appointment of the state election commissioner seems to be intensifying as the names recommended by the state government are yet to be cleared by Governor C.V. Ananda Bose's office.



Instead, the Governor House has sought a third name on his count.



Meanwhile, an administrative crisis in the state has evolved as the tenure of the earlier state election commissioner Sourav Das ended on Monday. Since the Governor will be away for the next couple of days, the uncertainty over the matter is expected to continue for some more time.



Initially, the secretariat had recommended the name of former West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha as the new state election commissioner. However, sources said, the Governor was unwilling to give green signal on the basis of that sole recommendation and sought more recommendations from the state.