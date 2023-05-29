Delhi HC dismisses PIL against RBI, SBI permitting Rs 2000 note exchange without ID proof

"Recently, it was announced by the Centre that every family has an Aadhaar Card and a Bank Account. Therefore, why RBI is permitting to exchange Rs 2000 banknotes without obtaining identity proof. It is also necessary to state that 80 crore BPL families receive free grains.

It means 80 crore Indians rarely use Rs 2,000 banknotes. Therefore, petitioner also seeks direction to RBI and SBI to take steps to ensure that Rs 2000 banknotes are deposited in bank account only," the plea states. (IANS/NS)