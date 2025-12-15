Booked Over Mahua Moitra E-Cigarette Post, Arrest Comes Hours After ‘BefittingFacts’ Slammed TMC Over Messi Chaos

The person behind X handle BefittingFacts was arrested over an alleged defamatory post on Mahua Moitra.
The arrest followed hours after the handle criticised TMC over the chaotic Lionel Messi event in Kolkata.
The incident has triggered debate on free speech and political dissent on social media.
The popular X handle BefittingFacts has been facing legal issues after the person handling the account was arrested by West Bengal Police at around 1 am on December 15, 2025. The arrest came following a complaint filed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) IT Cell State General Secretary, Nilanjan Das. The complaint was over alleged defamatory posts targeting Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra.
The X handle had posted an allegation claiming that Mahua Moitra was seen smoking an e-cigarette inside Parliament. The caption read, “TMC MP Mahua Moitra smoking e-cigarette inside Parliament.” The post was described as “baseless and defamatory,” and the complaint specifically referred to this tweet. It was claimed to be part of a targeted campaign spreading misinformation, with the action being described as necessary against what were termed fake news peddlers.
The handle had also posted about the much-hyped and controversial Lionel Messi visit event at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium. The event turned into an embarrassment for the state government and received heavy criticism from netizens online. Organised as part of Messi’s India visit, the event witnessed complete mismanagement during the football star’s appearance, which was followed by fan unrest. Ticket-holders, many of whom were Messi fans, expressed anger after being unable to properly see him despite paying for tickets. Objects were later thrown onto the field, making the situation chaotic and forcing police to intervene to restore control.
The chaos reportedly stemmed from the event being over-promoted, leading to unrealistic expectations among fans. The event manager was arrested, while ministers who attempted to take photographs with Messi, allegedly contributing to the disarray, did not face any consequences. Several videos surfaced showing TMC ministers posing for pictures with associates, leaving fans with an event that appeared disorganised. As a result, fans were unable to interact with or even see the football star, leading to widespread anger.
The X handle BefittingFacts highlighted this poor organisation and alleged political overreach by sharing images and commentary on the government’s handling of the event. Several photos and videos were posted in which MPs were seen clicking pictures with Messi, with some images also showing family members, raising questions about the nature of the event. Questions were also raised regarding the use of public resources and the role of organisers and political stakeholders, criticising the broader optics surrounding the event.
There has been no official statement establishing a direct connection between the Messi-related criticism and the police action, and such links remain speculation among netizens on social media. Users have criticised the event and accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of mismanagement. The arrest has also prompted discussions around freedom of expression, particularly for those who comment on and criticise political developments on social media.
