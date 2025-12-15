Booked Over Mahua Moitra E-Cigarette Post, Arrest Comes Hours After ‘BefittingFacts’ Slammed TMC Over Messi Chaos

The popular X handle BefittingFacts has been facing legal issues after the person handling the account was arrested by West Bengal Police at around 1 am on December 15, 2025. The arrest came following a complaint filed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) IT Cell State General Secretary, Nilanjan Das. The complaint was over alleged defamatory posts targeting Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra.

The X handle had posted an allegation claiming that Mahua Moitra was seen smoking an e-cigarette inside Parliament. The caption read, “TMC MP Mahua Moitra smoking e-cigarette inside Parliament.” The post was described as “baseless and defamatory,” and the complaint specifically referred to this tweet. It was claimed to be part of a targeted campaign spreading misinformation, with the action being described as necessary against what were termed fake news peddlers.