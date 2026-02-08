ED Files Chargesheet in RG Kar Hospital Corruption Case—Former Principal and Whistleblower Named

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on 6 february 2026, filed a chargesheet in connection with alleged corruption at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, naming former principal Sandip Ghosh as a key accused in a probe that links hospital tenders to money laundering.

The ED’s Kolkata Zonal Office submitted a Prosecution Complaint before the Chief Judge (PMLA), Kolkata, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). The case stems from an FIR dated 24 August 2024 registered by the CBI’s Anti Corruption Branch in Kolkata against Ghosh and related contractors. A chargesheet dated 29 November 2024 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act had earlier alleged irregularities in the tender process.

According to the ED, Ghosh abused his official position to facilitate “undue benefits” to firms allegedly operating as a cartel controlled by co-accused Biplab Singha and Suman Hazra. The prosecution complaint states that contractors received payments from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital accounts and then diverted and siphoned off funds through bearer cheques issued to close associates, transfers to associate firms, and subsequent cash withdrawals.

“ED investigation revealed that the substantial amounts credited to accounts of the contractors received from the accounts of RG Kar College and Hospital were systematically diverted and siphoned off… with the intent to conceal, disguise and project the Proceeds of Crime as untainted,” the agency said in a press statement.

The ED alleges that direct proceeds of crime were intermingled with other funds and routed through multiple layers of financial transactions. In return for extending illegal favour and patronage, Ghosh allegedly received illegal gratification from contractors, securing “undue advantage/pecuniary gain for himself and others through the award of contracts worth approximately ₹6.89 crore.”

Investigators also pointed to discrepancies in Ghosh’s income. The ED said his earnings from private medical practice were “meagre and grossly disproportionate” to large cash deposits in his bank accounts. These cash receipts, described as professional fees without corresponding medical services, are alleged to be unaccounted gratification for awarding work orders to firms linked to the co-accused. Funds were allegedly deposited in the accounts of Ghosh and his wife and then layered through transfers to family members in the guise of gifts.

Search operations under Section 17 of the PMLA led to the seizure of documents and records. The ED said it had identified and attached movable and immovable properties worth ₹52,38,651 belonging to Ghosh. Further investigation is continuing.

Ghosh was arrested in connection with the corruption case and remains in judicial custody.