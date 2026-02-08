ED Files Chargesheet in RG Kar Hospital Corruption Case—Former Principal and Whistleblower Named

Key Points
The Enforcement Directorate has filed a prosecution complaint under the PMLA against former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh and three others.
Investigators allege contracts worth about ₹6.89 crore were awarded to cartel-linked firms, with funds siphoned off and laundered through layered transactions.
A special CBI court has issued a non-bailable warrant against former deputy superintendent Akhtar Ali in a separate financial irregularities case.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on 6 february 2026, filed a chargesheet in connection with alleged corruption at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, naming former principal Sandip Ghosh as a key accused in a probe that links hospital tenders to money laundering.
The ED’s Kolkata Zonal Office submitted a Prosecution Complaint before the Chief Judge (PMLA), Kolkata, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). The case stems from an FIR dated 24 August 2024 registered by the CBI’s Anti Corruption Branch in Kolkata against Ghosh and related contractors. A chargesheet dated 29 November 2024 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act had earlier alleged irregularities in the tender process.
According to the ED, Ghosh abused his official position to facilitate “undue benefits” to firms allegedly operating as a cartel controlled by co-accused Biplab Singha and Suman Hazra. The prosecution complaint states that contractors received payments from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital accounts and then diverted and siphoned off funds through bearer cheques issued to close associates, transfers to associate firms, and subsequent cash withdrawals.
“ED investigation revealed that the substantial amounts credited to accounts of the contractors received from the accounts of RG Kar College and Hospital were systematically diverted and siphoned off… with the intent to conceal, disguise and project the Proceeds of Crime as untainted,” the agency said in a press statement.
The ED alleges that direct proceeds of crime were intermingled with other funds and routed through multiple layers of financial transactions. In return for extending illegal favour and patronage, Ghosh allegedly received illegal gratification from contractors, securing “undue advantage/pecuniary gain for himself and others through the award of contracts worth approximately ₹6.89 crore.”
Investigators also pointed to discrepancies in Ghosh’s income. The ED said his earnings from private medical practice were “meagre and grossly disproportionate” to large cash deposits in his bank accounts. These cash receipts, described as professional fees without corresponding medical services, are alleged to be unaccounted gratification for awarding work orders to firms linked to the co-accused. Funds were allegedly deposited in the accounts of Ghosh and his wife and then layered through transfers to family members in the guise of gifts.
Search operations under Section 17 of the PMLA led to the seizure of documents and records. The ED said it had identified and attached movable and immovable properties worth ₹52,38,651 belonging to Ghosh. Further investigation is continuing.
Ghosh was arrested in connection with the corruption case and remains in judicial custody.
The ED probe began after the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor inside the hospital premises in August 2024 exposed alleged corruption at the State run institution. In the criminal case related to the doctor’s death, Sanjoy Roy, a former civic police volunteer, has been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.
In a parallel development, a special CBI court at Alipore issued a non bailable warrant against Akhtar Ali, a former deputy superintendent at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in connection with a separate case of financial irregularities. The central agency has accused Ali of indulging in illegalities in the tender process during the relevant period.
Ali had earlier appeared in the media as a whistleblower in the alleged corruption case, and it was he who sought a CBI probe into financial irregularities during Ghosh’s tenure. That plea was granted by the Calcutta High Court and upheld by the Supreme Court. Questions were later raised about Ali’s own role.
The ED’s complaint underscores allegations of a structured system in which hospital procurement funds were allegedly diverted and laundered through layered transactions to mask their origin. The agency said the proceeds of crime were projected as untainted money through banking channels and cash withdrawals.
The case links administrative control over hospital tenders to alleged financial misconduct involving contractors, associates and family accounts. With the filing of the prosecution complaint under the PMLA and the issuance of a non-bailable warrant in the related CBI case, the legal proceedings in the RG Kar Medical College corruption cases are set to advance in multiple courts.
