Protests Erupt at RG Kar Hospital After Elderly Woman’s Death, Family Alleges Medical Negligence

Kolkata, Jan 14 (IANS) Serious allegations of medical negligence have surfaced at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata after a woman died during her treatment, prompting her family to protest

The hospital premises witnessed protests and chaos in the night following the death of an elderly woman. The deceased was identified as Jaibun Nisha (65), a resident of Belgachia in North Kolkata. Her family members erupted in protest, alleging that she died after being left unattended for a long time following her admission to the hospital with respiratory problems.

The family said that the elderly woman was brought to the trauma care unit at RG Kar around 8 p.m. Tuesday, and alleged that although only one doctor was present at the time, he refused to examine the patient.

