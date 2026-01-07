After Resigning Senior Residency, RG Kar Case Protester Aniket Mahato Appeals for Public Support to Pay ₹30 Lakh Government Bond

Justifying his request for money through crowdfunding, Aniket told a section of media persons, "I have resigned from the Senior Resident post under the state government bond. My sources of inspiration are Vidyasagar, Vivekananda, Rabindranath and Sarat Chandra. As you know, according to the terms of the bond, I have to pay the government 30 lakh rupees. This financial burden is beyond my means. I hope you will provide financial assistance."

On Monday, Mahato sent a letter to the state's Health Secretary, Director of Health Education and Director of Health Services. In the letter, he wrote, "I was not given a valid appointment on time. As a result, my valuable academic period has been irreparably wasted. I have suffered severe mental harassment. I am no longer willing to join the Senior Resident position."

An official from the state health department said that students at government medical colleges actually study using taxpayers' money. That is why there is an obligation to provide service in the districts. If this is not fulfilled, there is a provision for compensation. It is learned that Dr Aniket Mahato will not receive a 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC) or clearance from the health department until he pays the Rs 30 lakh bond.

Meanwhile, the Resident Doctors' Association has called a meeting on the issue.