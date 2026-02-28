Menaka Guruswamy is a renowned advocate at the Supreme Court and a politician from Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. Guruswamy played a vital role in challenging Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalized carnal intercourse against the order of nature. Her legal career began in 1997 when she started working with Ashok Desai, then Attorney General of India.

She completed her graduation and law degrees from the esteemed University of Oxford, Harvard Law School, and the National Law School of India University. After beginning her legal career in 1997, she completed her Bachelor of Civil Law (BCL) at Oxford in 2000 and her LL.M. at Harvard in 2001.

See Also: The Ongoing Loot and Recolonisation of India by Brown Angrez

Guruswamy also practiced law as an associate at Davis Polk & Wardwell, headquartered in New York. Davis Polk & Wardwell is regarded as one of the top law firms in the world and is widely recognized for its work in corporate law, litigation, tax, and financial regulation.

Menaka Guruswamy was included in Time’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2019. She was featured on the list alongside lawyer Arundhati Katju. Guruswamy and Katju were part of the team of lawyers who argued the case that led to the decriminalisation of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code in 2018.

She was also one of the advocates who represented the West Bengal government in the 2024 Kolkata rape and murder case. In 2019, Menaka Guruswamy was designated as a Senior Advocate by the Supreme Court of India.

Bengal IT Minister Babul Supriyo, who was also announced as a candidate for the 2026 Rajya Sabha elections, is an Indian playback singer and politician. He began his political career in 2014 with the Modi government and later quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2021. He joined the TMC the same year. Koel Mallick is an Indian actress widely recognized for her work in the Bengali film industry.

[VS]

Suggested Reading: