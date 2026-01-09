“No Matter How Many Attacks You Make, Bengal Will Win This Time”, Protested TMC MPs Against ED Raids Conducted on I-PAC

TMC: Bengal Will Win This Time

The MPs held posters which displayed several slogans (in Hindi, English and Bangla), such as “Amit Shah + ED versus People of Bengal”, “Bengal rejects dirty moves played by Modi and Shah”, and To Modi, Shah & ED, Jotoi Koro Hamla, Abar Jitbe Bangla (No matter how many attacks you make, Bengal will win this time)” among others. Addressing the media, Kirti Azad said that they were protesting against the unconstitutional methods of ED conducting raids at I-PAC offices, and the undemocratic ways the BJP was using to gain electoral advantage for the upcoming elections in West Bengal, in 2027.

Mahua Moitra: Let The Nation See How BJP Is Misusing ED

“Whatever they (BJP) do, we will definitely win the election this time in Bengal, we will defeat the BJP, let the people of the nation see how they (BJP) are misusing the ED”, shouted Mahua Moitra as she was being dragged by the Police. Local media reports show that initially, the police tried to request them to move from the site, but later, they forcefully dragged them away. Saket Gokhale told the media that all of the TMC members were peacefully protesting outside Amit Shah’s office, to address their rightful concerns but Amit Shah responded by ordering the Police to drag us, assault us and then forcefully arrest us. He also added that this shows how scared Shah was, and he also challenged him to use whatever dirty tactic he could use, but the people of Bengal will support the rightful TMC.

Mamata Banerjee: Unacceptable, Treating Elected Representatives Like This

Mamata Banerjee strongly condemned the incident, stating that it was unacceptable, dragging elected representatives of the Parliament. She said that the act was not law enforcement, but arrogance in uniform. In a post on X, she stated: “Democracy does not function on the convenience or comfort of those in power. When BJP leaders protest, they expect red carpets and special privileges. When opposition MPs raise their voices, they are dragged, detained, and humiliated. This double standard exposes the BJP’s idea of democracy - obedience, not dissent.”