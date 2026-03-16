West Bengal Elections 2026: BJP Announces First List of 144 Candidates for Bengal Polls

The election schedule for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly was announced earlier by the Election Commission of India on March 15, 2026. Polling will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, 2026, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, 2026. The first phase will cover 152 seats, and the remaining 142 seats will go to the polls in the second phase.

In West Bengal, the election is expected to see a major contest between the ruling Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and the BJP. The Election Commission said it remains committed to conducting the elections in a peaceful and transparent manner and has urged voters to participate in large numbers.

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the All India Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee secured 215 seats, while the BJP emerged as the main opposition party with 77 seats.

The BJP is expected to announce the remaining candidates for other constituencies in the coming days as preparations for the elections continue.

[VP]



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