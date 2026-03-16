Bill Introduced in Lok Sabha Seeks to Redefine Transgender Identity Under Existing Law

This article was originally published in MedBound Times. Read the original article.
By Dr. Theresa Lily Thomas
A bill proposing amendments to India’s Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 has been introduced in the Lok Sabha, seeking to modify the legal definition of transgender identity and remove provisions related to self-perceived gender identification.
According to parliamentary records, the bill was introduced by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Kirron Kher as a private member’s bill. The proposed legislation aims to revise certain provisions of the existing law governing the recognition and protection of transgender persons in India.
The move has sparked discussion among lawmakers, advocacy groups, and legal experts regarding how transgender identity should be defined under Indian law.
The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 was enacted to safeguard the rights of transgender individuals in areas such as education, employment, healthcare, and housing.
The law defines a transgender person as someone whose gender identity differs from the sex assigned at birth and includes categories such as trans men, trans women, intersex individuals, gender-queer persons, and socio-cultural identities like hijra and kinnar.
The legislation also established procedures for obtaining a certificate of identity through district authorities.
The act was partly influenced by the 2014 Supreme Court NALSA judgment, which recognized transgender persons as a “third gender” and affirmed their fundamental rights.
The newly introduced bill proposes changes to the existing definition of transgender identity under the 2019 Act.
According to reports, the bill seeks to:
Provide a more precise legal definition of transgender identity
Remove references to self-perceived gender identification from the definition
Clarify categories covered under the law
Modify certain provisions related to legal recognition of transgender individuals.¹
Supporters of the bill argue that the changes are intended to bring clarity and consistency to the legal definition used in the law.
Proponents of the proposed amendment say the bill aims to address perceived ambiguities in the current definition.
According to statements cited in reports, supporters argue that the revision could help ensure clearer legal interpretation and administrative implementation of the law.
They contend that a more structured definition could assist government authorities in implementing welfare schemes, documentation procedures, and legal protections under the act.
The proposal has drawn criticism from some transgender rights groups and legal observers.
Critics argue that removing the self-identification component could conflict with principles established by the Supreme Court’s NALSA judgment, which recognized the right of individuals to determine their gender identity.
Advocates also say that requiring more restrictive definitions may create barriers for individuals seeking official recognition of their gender identity.
Some legal commentators have expressed concern that altering the definition could affect access to documentation, welfare benefits, or legal protections provided under the existing law.
Activists have also emphasized that self-identification has been widely recognized internationally as a key component of gender recognition policies.
As a private member’s bill, the proposal must undergo parliamentary debate and voting before it can become law.
Private member’s bills are introduced by Members of Parliament who are not part of the government’s cabinet. While many such bills are discussed in Parliament, only a small number ultimately pass into law.
The bill may be referred to a parliamentary committee for further examination or debate in the Lok Sabha before any decision is made.
[VP]
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