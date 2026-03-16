Bill Introduced in Lok Sabha Seeks to Redefine Transgender Identity Under Existing Law

A bill proposing amendments to India’s Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 has been introduced in the Lok Sabha, seeking to modify the legal definition of transgender identity and remove provisions related to self-perceived gender identification.

According to parliamentary records, the bill was introduced by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Kirron Kher as a private member’s bill. The proposed legislation aims to revise certain provisions of the existing law governing the recognition and protection of transgender persons in India.

The move has sparked discussion among lawmakers, advocacy groups, and legal experts regarding how transgender identity should be defined under Indian law.

Background: The 2019 Transgender Persons Act

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 was enacted to safeguard the rights of transgender individuals in areas such as education, employment, healthcare, and housing.

The law defines a transgender person as someone whose gender identity differs from the sex assigned at birth and includes categories such as trans men, trans women, intersex individuals, gender-queer persons, and socio-cultural identities like hijra and kinnar.

The legislation also established procedures for obtaining a certificate of identity through district authorities.