Border Security to Minister Portfolios: 6 Highlights of Bengal BJP’s 1st Cabinet Meeting

The new BJP government in West Bengal, led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, announced a series of administrative, security and welfare decisions on 11 May 2026 during its first Cabinet meeting at Nabanna, the State Secretariat in Kolkata. The meeting was focused on a shift towards “good governance” and a “double engine” development model.
The first Cabinet meeting, attended by the five ministers sworn in alongside Adhikari, approved six major decisions that the government said would fast track implementation of key electoral promises:
Implementation of Ayushman Bharat and other pending Central schemes
Transfer of land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for fencing the Bangladesh border
Immediate initiation of the Census process
Implementation of new criminal laws
Age relaxation in government recruitment
Welfare support for families affected by political violence
Addressing reporters, Adhikari said the government would function on the constitutional principle of “for the people, by the people and of the people” and not on “ego”.
Separately on the same day, Adhikari chaired a high-level Administrative Review Meeting with senior bureaucrats, discussing a framework to tackle law and order, administrative and civil issues in West Bengal.
A key decision taken by the Cabinet was the approval of land transfer to the BSF for border fencing along the Bangladesh border. The Chief Secretary and the secretary of the land and land revenue department were directed to complete the transfer process within 45 days.
Adhikari alleged that fencing work remains incomplete because land transfer processes had not been finalised by the previous TMC government despite repeated directions from the Centre. The BJP government linked the decision to concerns over illegal infiltration and cross border smuggling.
The Cabinet also formally approved Bengal’s participation in the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The state government said agreements with the Union Health Ministry would be completed immediately to begin implementation. The scheme provides cashless hospitalisation coverage of ₹5 lakh per family annually for poor and vulnerable households.
Alongside Ayushman Bharat, the government announced implementation of several pending Central welfare schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, PM Vishwakarma Yojana, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, PM SHRI and Ujjwala Yojana. District Magistrates were instructed to expedite forwarding of applications to Union ministries, including 15 lakh pending applications under Ujjwala Yojana.
Adhikari also said that no existing social welfare scheme started by the previous government would be discontinued. He later announced that Annapurna Yojana, under which women would receive monthly financial assistance of ₹3,000, would be rolled out from 1 June 2026.
Another major decision involved immediate implementation of the Census process in West Bengal. Adhikari alleged that the previous government had ignored a circular issued on 16 June 2025 by the Office of the Registrar General of India under the Union Home Ministry. He claimed the file had remained pending for nearly 11 months.
The government also announced immediate implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), replacing the earlier IPC and CrPC framework. Adhikari alleged that the previous administration had not formally implemented the new criminal laws despite their nationwide rollout.
The Cabinet approved a five year relaxation in the upper age limit for government job recruitment examinations. Officials said the age cap for general category applicants would increase from 40 to 45 years, while candidates from reserved categories would be eligible till 48 or 50 years depending on category norms. The government linked the decision to delays in recruitment examinations over recent years.
The BJP government also approved welfare support for the families of 321 BJP workers who it said had been killed in political violence over the years. Adhikari said investigations could be initiated if the families sought legal action.
Separate from the Cabinet meeting, Adhikari chaired a high-level Administrative Review Meeting with Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala, Home Secretary Sanghamitra Ghosh, Director General of Police Sidh Nath Gupta and Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand. The meeting focused on the law and order and administrative situation in Bengal, specifically governance priorities, alleged post poll violence and administrative restructuring.
During the review, the chief minister directed authorities to crack down on alleged syndicate operations, illegal sand and coal mining, cattle smuggling and fraudulent use of job cards under the 100 day rural employment scheme. Officials in border districts were instructed to maintain strict surveillance against illegal cattle transportation and shut down unlicensed cattle markets.
Police officers were also directed to identify habitual offenders, investigate incidents of post poll violence and maintain communication with leaders of all political parties during administrative work.
The chief minister additionally instructed police to regulate loudspeaker use at religious places and ensure that religious gatherings do not block roads or disrupt public movement except on special occasions. Officials present at the meeting said Adhikari emphasised equal enforcement of the law across communities.
The government also announced that IAS, IPS, WBCS and WBPS officers from the state would now participate in Central government training programmes, reversing what the BJP described as restrictions under the previous administration.
Portfolios were allocated to the five ministers inducted into the Cabinet.
Dilip Ghosh: Panchayat and Rural Development, Animal Resource Development and Agricultural Marketing.
Agnimitra Paul: Women and Child Development, Social Welfare and Municipal Affairs.
Ashok Kirtania: Food and Supplies and Co-Operation.
Khudiram Tudu: Tribal Development, Backward Classes Welfare and Minority Affairs and Madrashah Education.
Nishith Pramanik: North Bengal Development and Youth Services and Sports.
Remaining departments will continue under the chief minister for now.
Adhikari said a second Cabinet meeting would be held on 18 May 2026 to discuss pending dearness allowance arrears, implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission, women’s safety measures, institutional corruption and developments related to the RG Kar case.
[DS]
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