Border Security to Minister Portfolios: 6 Highlights of Bengal BJP’s 1st Cabinet Meeting

A key decision taken by the Cabinet was the approval of land transfer to the BSF for border fencing along the Bangladesh border. The Chief Secretary and the secretary of the land and land revenue department were directed to complete the transfer process within 45 days.

Adhikari alleged that fencing work remains incomplete because land transfer processes had not been finalised by the previous TMC government despite repeated directions from the Centre. The BJP government linked the decision to concerns over illegal infiltration and cross border smuggling.

The Cabinet also formally approved Bengal’s participation in the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The state government said agreements with the Union Health Ministry would be completed immediately to begin implementation. The scheme provides cashless hospitalisation coverage of ₹5 lakh per family annually for poor and vulnerable households.

Alongside Ayushman Bharat, the government announced implementation of several pending Central welfare schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, PM Vishwakarma Yojana, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, PM SHRI and Ujjwala Yojana. District Magistrates were instructed to expedite forwarding of applications to Union ministries, including 15 lakh pending applications under Ujjwala Yojana.

Adhikari also said that no existing social welfare scheme started by the previous government would be discontinued. He later announced that Annapurna Yojana, under which women would receive monthly financial assistance of ₹3,000, would be rolled out from 1 June 2026.

Another major decision involved immediate implementation of the Census process in West Bengal. Adhikari alleged that the previous government had ignored a circular issued on 16 June 2025 by the Office of the Registrar General of India under the Union Home Ministry. He claimed the file had remained pending for nearly 11 months.

The government also announced immediate implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), replacing the earlier IPC and CrPC framework. Adhikari alleged that the previous administration had not formally implemented the new criminal laws despite their nationwide rollout.

The Cabinet approved a five year relaxation in the upper age limit for government job recruitment examinations. Officials said the age cap for general category applicants would increase from 40 to 45 years, while candidates from reserved categories would be eligible till 48 or 50 years depending on category norms. The government linked the decision to delays in recruitment examinations over recent years.

The BJP government also approved welfare support for the families of 321 BJP workers who it said had been killed in political violence over the years. Adhikari said investigations could be initiated if the families sought legal action.