Violence, Vandalism and Religious Targeting Follow BJP Win in 2026 Bengal Election

One of the most widely circulated incidents took place near Kolkata’s historic New Market and Hogg Market area, where bulldozers were allegedly used to demolish structures, including the TMC’s New Market party office. Videos showed people carrying BJP flags and chanting “Jai Shri Ram” around the bulldozer while structures were being razed.

TMC leaders alleged that meat shops and Muslim-owned establishments were targeted during the violence. Derek O’Brien claimed a bulldozer had been brought “with police permission” during BJP victory celebrations, while Mahua Moitra described the scenes as Bengal “revelling in parivartan”.

Panic spread among traders in the market, leading several shops to shut down abruptly. Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel were seen deployed in the area as tensions escalated. Some local residents disputed the allegations, claiming the demolished structure was an illegal construction.

Educational campuses also witnessed tensions. At Jadavpur University, saffron flags and “Jai Shri Ram” slogans appeared across campus as staff members associated with the BJP-backed West Bengal University Karmachari Parishad called for a “Naxal-free” campus and demanded a police outpost. Near Calcutta University, clashes broke out between ABVP and Left-affiliated DSO supporters, leaving several students injured. Videos of the incident show a group of ABVP members chasing, threatening and beating students with laathis.

In Jiaganj, a decades-old statue of Vladimir Lenin near Sripat Singh College was vandalised by a crowd reportedly carrying iron rods and hammers. Witnesses reported that slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” were raised during the attack and that calls were made to replace the statue with one of Shivaji. The incident drew comparisons from Left leaders to the toppling of Lenin statues in Tripura after the BJP’s 2018 victory there.

Communal tensions were also reported from across the state. In Barasat’s Moyna area, BJP supporters allegedly demolished the “Masjid Bari Road” nameplate and replaced it with “Netaji Pally Road”. Local BJP leader Nitish Mondal described the renaming as a “long-standing demand” and referenced the Hindu-majority population of the locality while defending the move.

The TMC re-shared videos on social media allegedly showing BJP supporters threatening non-vegetarian shop owners, biryani sellers and meat traders, asking them to shut shops, relocate or remove their names. Posts also alleged attacks on Muslim-owned shops and homes in parts of North Dinajpur, Cooch Behar and Kolkata’s Park Circus area. Another post showed the Jama Masjid in Darjeeling’s Jore Pokhari being vandalised.

A widely circulated video also showed a man identified as Ankit Tiwari calling for violence against Muslims, including women, children and religious leaders. The remarks intensified fears of communal polarisation after the polls.