Violence, Vandalism and Religious Targeting Follow BJP Win in 2026 Bengal Election

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West Bengal has witnessed widespread post-poll violence and rising communal tensions following the BJP’s sweeping victory in the Assembly Election on 4 May 2026, with reports of killings, arson, vandalism, clashes between workers, attacks on party offices and allegations of targeted intimidation emerging from several districts.
The BJP secured 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, ending the Trinamool Congress’s 15-year rule in the state. Within hours of the results, clashes and political confrontations began surfacing across Kolkata, Howrah, Birbhum, Murshidabad, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and other districts.
One of the most widely circulated incidents took place near Kolkata’s historic New Market and Hogg Market area, where bulldozers were allegedly used to demolish structures, including the TMC’s New Market party office. Videos showed people carrying BJP flags and chanting “Jai Shri Ram” around the bulldozer while structures were being razed.
TMC leaders alleged that meat shops and Muslim-owned establishments were targeted during the violence. Derek O’Brien claimed a bulldozer had been brought “with police permission” during BJP victory celebrations, while Mahua Moitra described the scenes as Bengal “revelling in parivartan”.
Panic spread among traders in the market, leading several shops to shut down abruptly. Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel were seen deployed in the area as tensions escalated. Some local residents disputed the allegations, claiming the demolished structure was an illegal construction.
Educational campuses also witnessed tensions. At Jadavpur University, saffron flags and “Jai Shri Ram” slogans appeared across campus as staff members associated with the BJP-backed West Bengal University Karmachari Parishad called for a “Naxal-free” campus and demanded a police outpost. Near Calcutta University, clashes broke out between ABVP and Left-affiliated DSO supporters, leaving several students injured. Videos of the incident show a group of ABVP members chasing, threatening and beating students with laathis.
In Jiaganj, a decades-old statue of Vladimir Lenin near Sripat Singh College was vandalised by a crowd reportedly carrying iron rods and hammers. Witnesses reported that slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” were raised during the attack and that calls were made to replace the statue with one of Shivaji. The incident drew comparisons from Left leaders to the toppling of Lenin statues in Tripura after the BJP’s 2018 victory there.
Communal tensions were also reported from across the state. In Barasat’s Moyna area, BJP supporters allegedly demolished the “Masjid Bari Road” nameplate and replaced it with “Netaji Pally Road”. Local BJP leader Nitish Mondal described the renaming as a “long-standing demand” and referenced the Hindu-majority population of the locality while defending the move.
The TMC re-shared videos on social media allegedly showing BJP supporters threatening non-vegetarian shop owners, biryani sellers and meat traders, asking them to shut shops, relocate or remove their names. Posts also alleged attacks on Muslim-owned shops and homes in parts of North Dinajpur, Cooch Behar and Kolkata’s Park Circus area. Another post showed the Jama Masjid in Darjeeling’s Jore Pokhari being vandalised.
A widely circulated video also showed a man identified as Ankit Tiwari calling for violence against Muslims, including women, children and religious leaders. The remarks intensified fears of communal polarisation after the polls.
The violence coincided with multiple reports of attacks on TMC offices across the state. Offices were allegedly vandalised or occupied in areas including Tollygunge, Kasba, Baruipur, Kamarhati, Baranagar, Howrah, Berhampore, Panihati, Diamond Harbour, Falta, Asansol, Jamuria and Siliguri. In several places, BJP flags were reportedly hoisted over damaged TMC offices.
In Jagatballavpur and Asansol, TMC offices were allegedly set on fire. In Durgapur, BJP supporters reportedly took control of the municipal corporation premises and replaced TMC flags with BJP flags. Trinamool leaders accused the police, central forces and Election Commission of India (ECI) of remaining “mute spectators” during the attacks.
At least four political workers were reported dead in separate incidents linked to post-poll clashes.
In Birbhum’s Nanoor, TMC worker Abir Sheikh was allegedly hacked to death. His family accused BJP supporters of carrying out the attack while BJP leaders denied involvement and demanded an impartial investigation.
In Howrah’s Udaynarayanpur, BJP worker Yadav Bar was allegedly beaten to death after returning from a victory celebration. In New Town’s Bhalliguri area, BJP worker Madhu Mondal died after clashes during a BJP victory procession. In Kolkata’s Beleghata, TMC worker Biswajit Pattanaik was found dead with severe injuries outside his home.
Fresh violence also erupted in Murshidabad district. In Domkal, CPI(M) worker Safikul Islam sustained bullet injuries after unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire on him while he was returning home.
Meanwhile, in North 24 Parganas’s Nyajat area, police officers and central force personnel were shot at during patrols amid clashes between TMC and BJP workers. Officer-in-Charge Bharat Prasun Kar and several others sustained gunshot injuries during the incident.
As violence spread, the ECI directed the West Bengal administration, police and central forces to adopt a “zero tolerance” approach. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar ordered immediate arrests of those involved in violence, vandalism and intimidation, while continuous patrolling was intensified in sensitive areas across the state.
[DS]
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