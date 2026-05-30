Abhishek Banerjee Attacked During Visit to Meet Post-Poll Violence Victims in West Bengal

Abhishek Banerjee was attacked with stones, eggs, shoes, and other objects while visiting Sonarpur South in West Bengal to meet families of TMC workers allegedly affected by post-poll violence.
The TMC leader described the attack as pre-planned, accused the BJP of orchestrating it, and claimed there was inadequate police protection during the visit.
The attack occurred on the same day Banerjee received a CID summons in a forged-signature investigation, further intensifying the political confrontation between the BJP and TMC in West Bengal.
On Saturday, May 30, 2026, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee was attacked by a crowd. He was visiting South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, where he was supposed to meet the families of Trinamool workers who were affected by the post-poll violence.
According to reports, Banerjee was visiting Sonarpur South to meet the families of TMC workers who were allegedly targeted by political rivals following the West Bengal Assembly election results. During the visit, a group of people reportedly hurled stones, eggs, shoes, and other objects at the TMC leader while shouting slogans against him, including calling him “chor, chor”.
Videos circulating on social media showed Banerjee being escorted away by security personnel as a crowd gathered around him. Banerjee was seen walking in a white shirt and a cricket helmet, with people grabbing and pushing him. In some visuals, his shirt appeared torn during the scuffle, while police personnel wearing protective gear rushed him to safety.
Reacting to the incident, Banerjee alleged that the attack was orchestrated by the BJP. Speaking to reporters after the incident, he claimed that the attack was pre-planned and accused the administration of failing to provide adequate security.
“Look what they have done to me. This was pre-planned. There are no police in the area. They want to kill me. I will not leave this place till the local police send their force and offer protection to the victims' families,” Banerjee said, quoted by news agency ANI.
The incident marked Banerjee's first major public appearance since the Trinamool Congress lost power in the recent Assembly elections. The TMC has alleged that several of its workers and supporters have faced violence in different parts of the state following the election results.
The attack came on the same day that the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) served Banerjee a notice asking him to appear before investigators at Bhabani Bhawan in Kolkata on June 1. The summons is linked to an investigation into the alleged use of forged signatures of TMC legislators in a communication submitted to the West Bengal Assembly Secretariat regarding the appointment of the Leader of the Opposition.
Responding to the notice, Banerjee said he would consult his legal team before replying but assured that he would cooperate with the investigation.
He also accused multiple agencies of being used to target him politically. “Earlier it was only the ED and CBI. Now Bengal Police, Kolkata Police, and KMC are also involved. They think sending multiple agencies after me will force me to back down, but I will not be intimidated,” he said.
Senior TMC leader Derek O'Brien condemned the attack and questioned the security arrangements provided to Banerjee during the visit. The incident has further intensified political tensions in West Bengal, where both the ruling BJP and opposition TMC continue to trade accusations over post-poll violence and political targeting.
[VP]
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