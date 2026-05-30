Abhishek Banerjee Attacked During Visit to Meet Post-Poll Violence Victims in West Bengal

Videos circulating on social media showed Banerjee being escorted away by security personnel as a crowd gathered around him. Banerjee was seen walking in a white shirt and a cricket helmet, with people grabbing and pushing him. In some visuals, his shirt appeared torn during the scuffle, while police personnel wearing protective gear rushed him to safety.

Reacting to the incident, Banerjee alleged that the attack was orchestrated by the BJP. Speaking to reporters after the incident, he claimed that the attack was pre-planned and accused the administration of failing to provide adequate security.

“Look what they have done to me. This was pre-planned. There are no police in the area. They want to kill me. I will not leave this place till the local police send their force and offer protection to the victims' families,” Banerjee said, quoted by news agency ANI.

The incident marked Banerjee's first major public appearance since the Trinamool Congress lost power in the recent Assembly elections. The TMC has alleged that several of its workers and supporters have faced violence in different parts of the state following the election results.