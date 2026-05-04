From Mamata Banerjee to Mahua Moitra: Top TMC Leader “Meltdowns” as Vote Counting Continues in the State

As vote counting continues in West Bengal—one of the most closely watched elections—the BJP appears set to form the government. More than six hours into counting, the party is leading with a significant margin, crossing 190 seats, while the TMC trails behind with around 95. BJP leaders have already begun celebrating, while TMC leaders are alleging manipulation by the BJP and the Election Commission.
The Trinamool Congress has ruled the state since 2011, with Mamata Banerjee serving as Chief Minister for three consecutive terms. The trends and outcomes in this election so far have come as a shock to many. The elections were held in two phases—April 23 and April 27, 2026—and recorded one of the highest voter turnouts in the state’s history, nearing 90%. However, the polls were also marked by reports of violence and alleged malpractices in some areas, leading to re-polling in select constituencies.
With early trends heavily favouring the BJP, several TMC leaders have raised concerns over the counting process, particularly the pace of counting and delays in uploading trends.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared a video on X addressing party workers and counting agents amid the ongoing vote counting. She urged them to remain cautious and not leave their designated locations, alleging irregularities in the counting process. She said, “I would like to request the counting agents and party candidates not to come here… This is BJP’s plan. I have been saying this since yesterday that the BJP will show us first and we will show them later.”
In the video, she claimed that counting had slowed or stopped in several places after a few rounds and alleged that central forces were being used to pressure party workers. She also accused the BJP of attempting to influence the process and disrupt normal functioning.
She further added, “After counting 2–3 rounds in many places, BJP has stopped counting in almost 100 places… Don’t worry. Fight like the children of a tiger.”
As the numbers in favour of the BJP increased in West Bengal, Rajya Sabha MP and TMC leader Sagarika Ghose took to X to comment on the trends, questioning the pace of the counting process. She wrote, “Trends for 100 seats have still not been uploaded by @ECISVEEP. WHY THIS DELAY IN COUNTING? Why is counting so slow? Why have only one or two rounds been counted until now? @AITCofficial workers are full of spirit and will not move until EVERY VOTE is counted. Joy Bangla!”
In another post, she added, “It’s past 2 pm and @ECISVEEP has not declared a single result in Bengal. Just releasing ‘trends’ here and there to create a mahaul for @BJP4India. WHY THIS DELAY, GYANESH??”
Speaking to PTI, she also said that the counting process was very slow and that “trends for around 70 to 100 seats have not yet been uploaded by the Election Commission of India.” She alleged that this was being done to create a narrative in favour of the BJP. She further said, “We demand that trends for all 293 seats be uploaded transparently. Our party workers remain confident and determined; they will stay at the counting tables until every single vote is counted.”
TMC MP Mahua Moitra, in a video from Krishnagar, alleged delays in the counting process and questioned the Election Commission over incomplete data uploads. She said, “You have not uploaded the result of the first round of 70 seats yet… and you are doing this on purpose so that you can show that BJP is leading.”
In the video, she is seen addressing party workers near the counting centre, urging them to remain alert and stay at their stations. She claimed that only partial trends from a few rounds were being released, which, according to her, did not reflect the actual situation on the ground.
She further added, “They are doing this on purpose and releasing some trends selectively… I want to say to the entire Trinamool Congress, you all stay in your counting halls and tents until every round is completed.” She also questioned the delay in updating results, suggesting that withholding data from multiple seats could influence the perception of the outcome, and added, “In the end, you all will be humiliated.”
TMC leader, activist, and former Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale also raised concerns over the pace of counting in West Bengal, stating that the process was unusually slow in several constituencies. He wrote, “It’s 11:30 am and counting hasn’t even started on about 84 seats in Bengal. ECI playing its game of moving VERY slowly. BJP already discussing what all they’re going to do in govt. This will go on till late. Early celebration = very hazardous.”
He also reshared a video posted by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on X, echoing similar concerns raised by other party leaders over delays and urging workers to remain cautious as counting continues
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