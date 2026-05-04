From Mamata Banerjee to Mahua Moitra: Top TMC Leader “Meltdowns” as Vote Counting Continues in the State

As vote counting continues in West Bengal—one of the most closely watched elections—the BJP appears set to form the government. More than six hours into counting, the party is leading with a significant margin, crossing 190 seats, while the TMC trails behind with around 95. BJP leaders have already begun celebrating, while TMC leaders are alleging manipulation by the BJP and the Election Commission.

The Trinamool Congress has ruled the state since 2011, with Mamata Banerjee serving as Chief Minister for three consecutive terms. The trends and outcomes in this election so far have come as a shock to many. The elections were held in two phases—April 23 and April 27, 2026—and recorded one of the highest voter turnouts in the state’s history, nearing 90%. However, the polls were also marked by reports of violence and alleged malpractices in some areas, leading to re-polling in select constituencies.

With early trends heavily favouring the BJP, several TMC leaders have raised concerns over the counting process, particularly the pace of counting and delays in uploading trends.