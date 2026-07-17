When a Kolkata Madarsa Headmaster Was Beaten for Teaching the National Anthem to His Students for Republic Day

THE STORY OF KAZI MASUM AKHTAR is one of those tales that reminds readers of the importance of secular education, social reform, and love over hatred. Akhtar, headmaster of Haranath High school, West Bengal is an educationist from Kolkata, West Bengal, whose contributions to literature are widely appreciated and for which he is well known. He is also a columnist whose work has been published in prominent newspapers such as Anandabazar Patrika.

However, one of the most prominent incidents in Kazi Masum Akhtar's life was when he was assaulted for teaching the Indian national anthem to his students.

In 2016, Akhtar was involved in a brutal incident at Talpukur Aara High Madarsa in Kolkata, West Bengal. He was serving as the headmaster of the madarsa when he decided to teach his students the Indian national anthem ahead of Republic Day. According to reports, he was attacked by maulanas and their followers. Later, the maulvis issued a fatwa, a religious ruling against Akhtar, claiming that the national anthem was a Hindutva song.

Reports suggested that, following the incident, he was not allowed to set foot in the madarsa. At the time, he also sought assistance from the then Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, to resolve the matter but did not receive any help.

See Also: Rajma, Soybean Instead of Eggs: West Bengal Proposes Veg-only Protein Options for Mid-Day Meals, Opposition Objects 'Vegetarianism Imposition’



His way of life, which focuses on promoting women's rights and instilling patriotism among children, has often been criticised by several Islamists in West Bengal. According to reports, several fatwas have been issued against him over the years. In 2021, he told Awaz The Voice that he was not afraid of those who opposed him. "I do not fear them; threats don't scare me anymore. I would like to continue my work of freeing Islam from fake parallel Islamic practices. People should have access to the real Islam and should not blindly believe religious gurus or 'peers'" said Akhtar.

During the attack at the madarsa, he sustained a head injury after he was allegedly beaten with an iron rod.

Kazi Masum Akhtar’s Take on Ram Navami

In 2025, a controversy erupted after "Azad Kashmir" slogans were found written on the walls of Jadavpur University in Kolkata, West Bengal, during Ram Navami celebrations. Kazi Masum Akhtar was serving as the university's nominee Vice-Chancellor at the time and strongly condemned the act. Calling the situation "unfortunate," he questioned why the slogans had been written on the walls.

"Everyone respects Lord Ram, and all should respect Ram Navami. We organise Saraswati Puja here; what is the issue, and why is there so much debate over Ram Navami celebrations?" Akhtar said.

Akhtar received the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, in 2020 for his contributions to literature and education. His contributions to education have also been recognised by the Government of West Bengal. In 2017, he was honoured with the Shiksharatna Samman Award. He has been widely acclaimed for his work towards uplifting underprivileged people and promoting women's empowerment.

[VS]

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

Suggested Reading: