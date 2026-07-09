Mamata Banerjee Slaps A Man During Kolkata Rally Over 12-Year-Old Girl Rape-Murder Case

MAMATA BANERJEE, former Chief Minister of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress Chief is once again in the headlines as she lost her temper and slapped her own party worker in the rally in Kalighat, Kolkata on Wednesday, July 8, 2026. The video of the rally went viral on social media platforms when she slapped a man amid a heated face-off with BJP workers.

In the video, Mamata Banerjee was seen visibly frustrated as a massive chaos broke out during the protest. The protest had been organized by the ‘Kalighat Trinamool’ - The Kalighat faction of the Trinamool Congress over the recent incident of the rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Baruipur, South 24 Parganas district.

According to several party workers, many leaders and workers were injured during the Party’s Youth Wing Rally in Kalighat, Kolkata. When chaos erupted, Banerjee stepped in to arrange vehicles to take the injured to hospitals for treatment. She was also directing the party workers to clear the road outside her residence where the protests were taking place, to facilitate the movement of vehicles.

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Mamata Banerjee alleges Police confiscated microphones

During the rally, BJP workers and supporters raised “thief” slogans against TMC, allegedly attempted to block the procession and staged protests at multiple locations on the route. Mamata Banerjee said, “They seized our hand mics and microphones despite court permission for the rally, but allowed BJP workers to create disturbances. Women, senior citizens and young workers were assaulted. I myself came out after hearing that our IT cell chairperson had been surrounded and attacked by BJP supporters. I saw people bleeding.”

The TMC Chief further added, “We respected the high court’s directions and obtained permission before holding the rally in the area. If the police themselves violate the court’s order, serious questions arise about the rule of law. We will move contempt proceedings.”

While addressing a gathering at the Hazra Crossing in South Kolkata, She alleged that several supporters from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) repeatedly obstructed the rally, assaulted various TMC workers and supporters, including women. Also, the police officials failed to ensure the peaceful conduct of the Party’s Youth Wing Rally despite the court’s directions. The rally marked Mamata Banerjee’s return to the political stage, but the protest was reportedly disrupted by BJP supporters.

Soon after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) started its protest, workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reportedly blocked the procession and clashed with TMC workers and assaulted them. They were also heard raising “chor chor” (thief thief) slogans during the TMC rally. The BJP workers allegedly also tried to force human barricades to stop TMC workers from continuing their protest.

Mamata Banerjee on Rape-Murder of Minor in Baruipur

Mamata Banerjee said that the protest was held over the rape and murder of an 12-year-old girl in Baruipur, West Bengal. The body of the girl who had gone missing on July 4, 2026 was recovered from a pond in the Surjyapur Haat area the next day. The people over there alleged that the victim was raped and murdered before her body was dumped in a sack.

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Prabhas Mondal, one of the main accused in the rape and murder case of the Baruipur minor, was died in an alleged encounter early on Wednesday on July 8, 2026 after he “snatched a firearm from a police official and tried to escape from custody,” police said in a statement.

12-Year-Old Girl Raped, Murdered in Baruipur, West Bengal

On July 5, 2026, the body of a 12-year-old girl was recovered from a pond near her house at Baruipur in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district. The police said the girl went missing a day ago, an angry mob lynched a man on rape-murder charges. This incident triggered widespread protests in the area.

Police officials have detained an alleged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker in the case and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed to investigate the case. The police said a local BJP worker, Shantanu Mandal, has been detained, and four people had been arrested in connection with the girl's death.

(Edited by Ritik Singh)

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