19 People Killed in Kolkata after a Stampede at Durga Puja Pandal

19 PEOPLE, most of them were women and children killed after a stampede broke out at a Durga Puja Pandal in Kolkata on Saturday, October 17, 2026. The incident triggered after an announcement by the organisers caused panic amid a large number of people taking shelter in the Pandal from rain.

The incident took place around 7:40 p.m. at the exit gate of the Pandal, a statement from the police said. A large crowd had gathered at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durgotstab in Kolkata’s Girish Park area when they tried to take shelter inside the pandal after a brief spell of rainfall, according to reports.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that the stampede broke out after a misleading announcement was made by the organisers of the Durga Puja pandal. The police had detained the organisers and a proper investigation is underway to find out the reason behind the mishap, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the incident as “extremely distressing” and announced compensation of ₹2 lakh for the dead and ₹50,000 to the injured. He said the local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected.