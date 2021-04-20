Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story When An Innocent Prank Goes Horribly Wrong
Lead StoryUncategorized

When An Innocent Prank Goes Horribly Wrong

A dark, twisted tale of friendship and betrayal that draws you in and confounds you at every turn

0
when
Book 'That Night' by Nidhi Upadhyay. IANS

Natasha, Riya, Anjali, and Katherine were best friends in college – each different from the other yet inseparable – until that night. It was the night that began with a bottle of whiskey and a game of Ouija but ended with the death of Sania, their unlikeable hostel mate. The friends vowed never to discuss that fateful night, a pact that had kept their friendship and guilt dormant for the last 20 years.

But now, someone has begun to mess with them, threatening to reveal the truth that only Sania knew. Is it a hacker playing on their guilt or has Sania’s ghost really returned to avenge her death?

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

As the faceless enemy closes in on them, the friends come together once again to recount what really happened that night. But when the story is retold by each of them, the pieces don’t fit. Because none of them is telling the whole truth . . . Nidhi Upadhyay’s “That Night” (Penguin) is a dark, twisted tale of friendship and betrayal that draws you in and confounds you at every turn.

ALSO READ: “Hinduism Beyond Ritualism”: IPS Officer’s Newest Book Is Talk Of The Town

The multiracial protagonist, the atmospheric settings of the haunted locations and the twist ending makes this book unputdownable. The story is a perfect read for fans of “In a Dark, Dark Wood” (Ruth Ware) and “Final Girls” (Riley Sager).

Nidhi Upadhyay is an engineer-turned-headhunter. For years, she spent her days matchmaking senior executives to their dream jobs and her nights reading thrillers until her husband borderline bullied her into writing one. She lives in Singapore with her doting husband and two exceptionally loving but polar-opposite boys. “That Night” is her debut novel. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleBeauty Trends, Grooming Tools And Self Pampering During Lockdown
Next articleWhy This Exoplanet Is At Large Distance From Sun

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

The Safest Place In The World To Live In

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Living in the modern world is the safest time to be alive in the history of humanity. We can live a better,...
Read more
Business

5 Types Of Automated Greeting Cards That Are Good For Business

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sana Faisal A successful company has happy customers and happy employees. One way to achieve both is by celebrating birthdays, acknowledging special occasions, and...
Read more
Lead Story

Why This Exoplanet Is At Large Distance From Sun

NewsGram Desk - 0
A giant planet orbiting at a large distance around a sun-like star has presented a puzzle to astronomers because it does not seem to...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

The Safest Place In The World To Live In

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Living in the modern world is the safest time to be alive in the history of humanity. We can live a better,...
Read more

5 Types Of Automated Greeting Cards That Are Good For Business

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sana Faisal A successful company has happy customers and happy employees. One way to achieve both is by celebrating birthdays, acknowledging special occasions, and...
Read more

Why This Exoplanet Is At Large Distance From Sun

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A giant planet orbiting at a large distance around a sun-like star has presented a puzzle to astronomers because it does not seem to...
Read more

When An Innocent Prank Goes Horribly Wrong

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Natasha, Riya, Anjali, and Katherine were best friends in college - each different from the other yet inseparable - until that night. It was...
Read more

Beauty Trends, Grooming Tools And Self Pampering During Lockdown

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
After a tough 2020, most businesses saw a revival, some movement, and an upswing in the first quarter of 2021. To gain an insight...
Read more

Satellite Based Real Time Monitoring Of Himalayan Terrain May Help Avoid Disasters

India NewsGram Desk - 0
To avoid the Chamoli mishap from recurring, the Ministry of Science and technology with IIT Kanpur has conducted a study on how the satellite-based...
Read more

Anupam Kher: I Always See Myself In The New People

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Anupam Kher has been there, done it all -- from Bollywood to Hollywood. His secret of survival over the decades, he would tell...
Read more

India Likely To Be Third Contributor To Global GDP By 2040: Report

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
While China will overtake the United States as the largest economy in the world by 2040, India will be a distant third contributor to...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada