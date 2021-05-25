Tuesday, May 25, 2021
BusinessLead Story

Why Do Organisations Fail At DevSecOps And How To Avoid These Mistakes

organisations
DevOps can be implemented in a better way. Pixabay

By Cathy Carter

Failure is an essential part of the human condition, and yet nobody likes to fail. But without fail, you would never learn something new, let alone succeed in it. 

When you are in a crisis mood, it is the general human tendency to experiment, scramble, hack, screen, and make your way through the process. When you fail to achieve what you desire, your mind opens up to external inputs and flails for new ideas.

Irrespective of whether there are mistakes in coding or testing, you can learn from your mistakes and those made by others, and that is exactly what the epic failures in DevOps security entails.

Here is a guideline that can help you understand why organizations fail at DevSecOps and how you can avoid these mistakes. 

Reasons Why Organisations Fail at DevSecOps and How to Avoid the Mistakes 

Reason 1 – Creating a Separate DevOps Department 

If you are a DevOps adopter, creating a new department in the organization to manage the strategy and framework is the number one mistake you commit. 

That is not how it works. It would help if you considered how this would affect all the other connected parts. When forming a new department, you also have to remove someone or something else, which often adds more time to the process. 

organisations
If you are a DevOps adopter, creating a new department in the organization. Pixabay

How to Avoid: Though DevOps implementation call for leadership similar to the traditional departmental management, the DevOps strategy must be executed as a framework in which your operations and development staff can begin to work together and not as a new department whose duty is to oversee these separate groups and force them to interoperate. Your organization should focus only on the new procedures of DevOps and not on a new department.

  • Reason 2 – Not Monitoring System Access of Developers

Organizations often overlook the amount of access that developers get in the early stages of rolling out DevOps. The developers get a lot of trusts, and they are empowered to do their job well. But this can initiate a lot of problems in the right implementation of DevOps and their arrival at the correct results. 

How to Avoid: While granting a substantial amount of access to the developers does not harm anybody, ignoring what they are doing completely can hurt the correct implementation of DevOps. That is why you should constantly monitor and keep a close eye on your developers regarding this operation.

  • Reason 3 – The Scanner Results Are Never Reviewed 

Just purchasing an expensive DevOp is not enough. You may be super-excited about this new inclusion in your organization. But even if you have got all the right tools configured, you are wrong if you’re not in your personal development.

organisations
Just purchasing an expensive DevOp is not enough. Pixabay

How to Avoid: If you do not check the reports, you do not know the status of your security posture. Even if the situation was alright last week, the situation could differ today. New vulnerabilities can be published every day. A gaping hole can also be created in your defense if one of your employees had made a configuration mistake. Remember that historical returns do not guarantee future returns, especially in financing businesses. That is why scanner results should constantly be reviewed every week, if not daily.

  • Reason 4 – Not Utilising Great Automation 

DevOps can be implemented in a better way with purposeful automation. DevOps need to take automation across the development lifecycle comprehensively. This involves continuous delivery, integration, and deployment for quality outcomes and velocity. 

How to Avoid: The organization must look at the complete automation of the CD and CI pipeline as purposeful end-to-end automation is essential for the successful implementation of DevOps. However, organizations must identify a variety of opportunities for automation across processes and functions. This will reduce the requirement for complicated integrations, which will need new management in various format deployments.

  • Reason 5 – Implementing Wrong Ways for Measuring Project Success 

The DevOps Promises faster delivery. But the DevOps program is an utter failure if the acceleration comes at the cost of quality. 

How to Avoid: The enterprises that want to deploy DevOps must use the right metrics to understand the growth and success of the project. For that reason, it is essential to consider the metrics and align success with velocity. Please focus on the correct parameters as it is crucial to driving automation decisions intelligently.

These are some of the significant reasons why DevSecOps fail. Now that you know these reasons, you can avoid making mistakes and get the most of what DevOps security offers for your organisation. 

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored and hence, promotes some commercial links.)

