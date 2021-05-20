Thursday, May 20, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Will Islamic State Be Affected By The Recapture Of Idlib, Syria?
Lead StoryWorld

Will Islamic State Be Affected By The Recapture Of Idlib, Syria?

Idlib is not ISIS’s center of gravity in Syria; that remains the Badiya [region] of the central desert region and in Deir al-Zour

0
Islamic State
Al-Hol Camp, Syria. Wikimedia Commons

By Sirwan Kajjo

As the Syrian government forces continue to advance on the Syrian province of Idlib, the last main rebel stronghold in the country, experts say the northwestern region may no longer serve as a shelter for the Islamic State (IS) fighters who have sought refuge there following their defeat elsewhere in the war-torn country.

Syrian troops, backed by Russia, for months have been trying to take control of parts of Idlib. Last week, Syrian regime forces recaptured the strategic town of Maaret al-Numan in Idlib, which had been under rebel control since 2012.

Idlib is home to nearly 3 million people, including many who have been displaced from other parts of Syria over the last eight years of war in the country.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Relocated IS fighters

A recent report published by the U.N. Security Council said the Syrian province remains dominated by extremist groups affiliated with al-Qaida and the Islamic State terror groups. Idlib “also plays host to relocated ISIL fighters and dependents,” the U.N. report added, using another acronym for IS.

Islamic State
Collage involving the Persecution of Yazidis by the Islamic State. Wikimedia Commons

Following the military defeat of the terror group in eastern Syria in March 2019, many IS militants and their families moved to Idlib, fleeing from U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Experts say that IS, also known as ISIS, would inevitably face the same fate as many rebel and Islamist factions based in Idlib.

“If the Syrian regime retakes Idlib province, the ISIS members who have taken refuge in the Islamist-dominated enclave will be killed or flee into Turkey,” said Joshua Landis, director of the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma.

“The Alawite leadership of Syria regards ISIS as a lethal enemy because ISIS regards Alawites in the same category as Yazidis — unbelievers whose women can be taken as slaves and whose men should be killed or converted,” Landis told VOA.

Alawites are a sect of Islam that is largely based in Syria. They make up about 10% of the country’s population. Alawites are the backbone of the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who is an Alawite himself.

Mistrust

In addition to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the largest Islamist group in Idlib, which previously was al-Qaida’s branch in Syria, other extremist factions are active in the northwestern province.

Islamic State
Militants of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) fighters storm the village of Mushairfa, northeast of Hama, during the Northeastern Hama offensive (2017). Wikimedia Commons

Huras al-Din is one of several al-Qaida-linked groups that have maintained a significant presence in parts of Idlib. Other Turkey-backed rebel groups also have a foothold in the province. Western intelligence agencies believe that thousands of foreign fighters affiliated with different radical groups are active in Idlib. Some experts believe that the ever-changing military dynamics in Idlib could determine the presence of IS militants in the Syrian province.

IS “fighters that relocated to Idlib are in a precarious position because few local Syrian rebel groups trust them,” said Nicholas Heras, a Middle East expert at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in Washington. “The ISIS presence in Idlib is facilitated by the group’s access to large sums of money, which for all intents and purposes allows it to bribe local Syrian rebel groups to abide by its presence,” he told VOA.

Heras added that many IS fighters who relocated to Idlib are also Syrian nationals from the western parts of the country who have family networks there that facilitate their presence.

Baghdadi’s death

In October 2019, U.S. Special Forces carried out an operation in Idlib that killed the leader of the group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The former IS leader reportedly had been hiding in Idlib for months after moving between towns across eastern Syria as his so-called caliphate was crumbling.

Islamic State
Mugshot of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi taken by US armed forces while in detention at Camp Bucca in the vicinity of Umm Qasr, Iraq, in 2004. Wikimedia Commons

The fact that “Baghdadi got to Idlib shows there was an active smuggling route from their former areas to Idlib,” said Seth Frantzman, director of the Middle East Center for Reporting and Analysis. He said IS members who have fled to Idlib in the last two years have largely remained inactive there. They were “part of the collapse of the ‘caliphate,’ sometimes seeking to find a way to get to Turkey or Idlib from Raqqa and then Baghuz as ISIS strongholds fell,” Frantzman told VOA.

Not the center of gravity

Analyst Heras of ISW says at this point Idlib doesn’t hold any strategic importance for IS as the terror group seeks to reorganize itself following the death of Baghdadi and the appointment of its new leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Qurashi.

ALSO READ: Why Is Pakistan Drifting Apart From The Taliban?

“Idlib is not ISIS’s center of gravity in Syria; that remains the Badiya [region] of the central desert region and in Deir al-Zour,” he said. “The future of ISIS will not be Idlib, which is slowly and surely falling to Assad, it is the eastern parts of Syria that border Iraq and where ISIS has the most robust local networks of support,” Heras noted, adding that IS “can sustain an insurgency for years in eastern Syria.”

Analyst Frantzman believes that any takeover of Idlib by Syrian government forces could breathe new life into IS in other parts of the country.

“If it weakens the HTS and other Syrian extremist groups, then it might make ISIS appear to be the sole extremist group still active in marginal areas,” he added. (VOA/KB)

(Islamic State of Iran and Syria, ISIS in Syria, largest Islamic group, Middle East, Islamic Extremism, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi)

Previous articleCovid Risk Might Be Doubled If You’ve Had Dengue Before
Next articleSpectres Of The Islamic State Continue To Haunt Raqqa

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Why Is Etihad Airways The Best Airline?

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Danielle Martin Fly with Etihad Airways, an Arab airline based in Abu Dhabi. The internationally renowned airline is undoubtedly the most important in the...
Read more
Lead Story

Improve Your Critical Thinking With These Effective Steps

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Every day, we are faced with an ocean of choices. Others are minor and non-essential, while some have a significant effect on...
Read more
Lead Story

Spectres Of The Islamic State Continue To Haunt Raqqa

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Heather Murdock The water near the edge of the Euphrates River in downtown Raqqa reflects a strange mix of blues, like a tropical sea rushing...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,506FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Why Is Etihad Airways The Best Airline?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Danielle Martin Fly with Etihad Airways, an Arab airline based in Abu Dhabi. The internationally renowned airline is undoubtedly the most important in the...
Read more

Improve Your Critical Thinking With These Effective Steps

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Every day, we are faced with an ocean of choices. Others are minor and non-essential, while some have a significant effect on...
Read more

Spectres Of The Islamic State Continue To Haunt Raqqa

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Heather Murdock The water near the edge of the Euphrates River in downtown Raqqa reflects a strange mix of blues, like a tropical sea rushing...
Read more

Will Islamic State Be Affected By The Recapture Of Idlib, Syria?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sirwan Kajjo As the Syrian government forces continue to advance on the Syrian province of Idlib, the last main rebel stronghold in the country, experts...
Read more

Covid Risk Might Be Doubled If You’ve Had Dengue Before

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who have had dengue in the past are twice as likely to develop symptoms of Covid-19 if they are infected by a coronavirus,...
Read more

The Costs Of Hiring The Right Guest Speaker

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sam Jones Now that the recent health crisis is almost behind us, many organizations are getting back to planning events. Venues are reopening and...
Read more

Stories Of Foreign Students Being Target Of Hate Speech In US

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Joon Baek, a Korean student at Columbia University in New York City, was riding the subway last year when a woman sitting across from...
Read more

Navajo Nation Surpasses Cherokee To Become Largest Tribe In US

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Navajo Nation has by far the largest landmass of any Native American tribe in the country. Now, it's boasting the largest enrolled population,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,506FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada