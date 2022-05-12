Canada strengthens fund for vital abortion services

Canadian federal government officials have said that new fund is provided for projects to improve access by removing barriers to vital abortion services and offering accurate reproductive health information.

According to a news release, Canadian Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos and Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth Marci Ien announced more than 3.5 million Canadian dollars (2.8 million U.S. dollars) in funding for projects by Action Canada for Sexual Health and Rights (Action Canada) and by the National Abortion Federation Canada (NAF Canada).

Action Canada will expand its Access Line and Sexual Health Information Hub programs, which offer accurate and affirming sexual and reproductive health information and referrals, Xinhua news agency reported.

This project will improve access to financial assistance to cover travel and accommodation costs, as well as offers logistical support to individuals accessing abortion care.