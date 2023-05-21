The mental health challenges faced by working women



As a single mother, some mothers experienced firsthand the impact of these challenges on their mental health. There have been times when she has felt overwhelmed, anxious, and alone. She has had to learn how to manage her stress and prioritise according to her mental health, even when it felt like there is no time or energy left for self-care.



One of the most important things that she has learned is the power of community. Connecting with other working women who understand the challenges and struggles has been a lifeline for her. It can be reassuring to know that we are not alone and that others have faced similar struggles.



She has also learned the importance of setting boundaries and saying no when necessary. It can be challenging to prioritise our own needs when we feel like we are constantly being pulled in multiple directions. Learning to say no and setting boundaries can be empowering and help us to take control of our lives.



Taking care of our mental health is a journey that requires patience, self-compassion, and support. It is essential to seek help when we need it and to prioritise self-care, even when it feels like there is no time or energy left.



As a working woman, she believes that it is essential for us to speak up about our mental health challenges and advocate for change. This includes pushing for more supportive workplace policies, such as flexible work arrangements and mental health support programs. It also means challenging societal expectations and stereotypes that perpetuate the pressure to be perfect.

