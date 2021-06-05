Saturday, June 5, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment World Environment Day: 4 Pro-Planet Steps To Take Now To Build A...
EnvironmentLead Story

World Environment Day: 4 Pro-Planet Steps To Take Now To Build A Healthy Future

There is a critical need for companies to produce more efficient products that contribute to a green economy

0
Environment
Companies can redesign products and adopt new technologies to aid greener consumption. Pixabay

The pandemic has given us a unique opportunity to pause, reflect and rethink how to balance our relationship with nature to ensure a harmonious relationship. The learnings are many; one of the key takeaways was the way nature has responded to the lockdown through cleaner skies, fresh air to breathe, and the often unexpected return of wildlife in some parts of the world. Situations like these give us a moment to recognize the impact of our actions on mother Earth.

Isn’t it time we all came together as responsible citizens to rejuvenate and restore her? Aptly, today, World Environment Day celebrated on June 5 is focused on just that — restoring ecosystems. There are many ways to go about restoring our ecosystems including adopting green technologies, making sustainable consumption choices, incorporating conservation efforts, and developing environmental awareness. Individuals, communities, governments, and companies can contribute in their own ways to the protection of the environment by taking effective measures to help reduce their carbon footprints.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Here are some possible ways in which we all can contribute:

Adopt efficient processes: Many processes businesses have in place today use more energy or power than necessary and protecting the environment can often be as simple as replacing these processes and machinery for more efficient options. Creating business models that integrate sustainable development goals into the internal processes will help conserve energy and assist in identifying where waste can be reduced.

Environment
Situations like these give us a moment to recognize the impact of our actions on mother Earth. Pixabay

Need for greener products: Sustainability and environmental issues are emerging as important considerations when making strategic business, management, manufacturing, and product development decisions. There is a critical need for companies to produce more efficient products that contribute to a green economy. Companies can redesign products and adopt new technologies to aid greener consumption. In fact, going “green” should be the first priority as new products are conceived, developed, and consumed.

Reducing carbon footprint: Creating and using products that are energy efficient will reduce our carbon footprint and working toward the goal of zero waste will help protect the environment and sustain our natural resources for current and future generations. Corporations can play a role in creating a culture of green consciousness by encouraging and educating employees to make positive changes or be involved in eco-friendly behavior and developing habits that will save or conserve energy.

ALSO READ: Buying Organic Will Help Preserve The Planet

Focus on re-cycling and eliminate single-use plastics: Every year, thousands of seabirds, turtles, seals, and other marine mammals are killed after ingesting plastic or getting tangled up in it. You can cut down on plastic waste by using reusable bags, eliminating single-use water bottles, and avoiding products made from or packaged in plastic whenever possible.

Environment
Corporations can play a role in creating a culture of green consciousness by encouraging and educating employees to make positive changes. Pixabay

The reality is that global warming is underway and along with climate change, we are experiencing changes in weather patterns and our lifestyle. Developing environmentally friendly products and practices, while engaging in lifestyles that are more ecologically responsible is undoubtedly the vision by which we should live our lives and contribute to restoring our ecosystems. The power to safeguard our environment lies with us and we need to take collective action to ensure the future of our planet for generations to come. (IANS/JC)

( World Environment Day, Environmental steps, protecting the environment, Pro-Planet Steps)

Previous articleThe Impact Of Loneliness On Brain
Next articleReady To Bust Some Paper Myths?

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

FDA Oks Obesity Drug That Helped People Lose Weight By 15%

NewsGram Desk - 0
Regulators on Friday said a new version of a popular diabetes medicine could be sold as a weight-loss drug in the U.S. The Food...
Read more
Lead Story

UNESCO: Gender Gaps Persistent In Cultural & Creative Industries

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new report launched by UNESCO highlights the need for policy measures to reach gender parity in the cultural and creative industries, despite recent...
Read more
Beauty Tips

5 Essential Grooming Tips For Men

NewsGram Desk - 0
Inaccessibility to salons and the fear of stepping out have completely evolved the way men look at grooming services. The new at-home environment has...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,487FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

FDA Oks Obesity Drug That Helped People Lose Weight By 15%

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Regulators on Friday said a new version of a popular diabetes medicine could be sold as a weight-loss drug in the U.S. The Food...
Read more

UNESCO: Gender Gaps Persistent In Cultural & Creative Industries

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A new report launched by UNESCO highlights the need for policy measures to reach gender parity in the cultural and creative industries, despite recent...
Read more

5 Essential Grooming Tips For Men

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Inaccessibility to salons and the fear of stepping out have completely evolved the way men look at grooming services. The new at-home environment has...
Read more

Ready To Bust Some Paper Myths?

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
This World Environment Day, the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA) has stated the argument that the use of paper implies cutting forests and hence...
Read more

World Environment Day: 4 Pro-Planet Steps To Take Now To Build A Healthy Future

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The pandemic has given us a unique opportunity to pause, reflect and rethink how to balance our relationship with nature to ensure a harmonious...
Read more

The Impact Of Loneliness On Brain

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Loneliness can be difficult. Lonely people often feel isolated and sad. Research has been finding that lonely people are more susceptible to diseases, both...
Read more

Can Monkeys Learn To Recognize Themselves In The Mirror?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By about age 2, people can recognize their own reflections in a mirror. Great apes, including chimpanzees, orangutans, bonobos, and gorillas, also have exhibited...
Read more

Mosquitoes Fatally Attracted To Deadly, Sweet-Smelling Potion

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Stinky socks are a hot commodity in Tanzania these days. Researchers there have discovered that the odor attracts malaria-transmitting mosquitoes at a rate four...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,487FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada