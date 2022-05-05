Rise in disinformation and propaganda threats Press

WASHINGTON — Led by the Kremlin's example, a global rise in disinformation and propaganda is having a disastrous effect on independent news around the world, a new report finds.

In its 2022 World Press Freedom Index released Tuesday, the Paris-based Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said Russia's invasion of Ukraine has contributed vastly to the spread of fake news and propaganda.

The journalism watchdog group said its findings are worrying, as they show deep divisions among media within countries and between countries at the international level.

"In 2022, it's undeniable that media polarization and information chaos are fueling social divisions in ways that are pretty new," said Clayton Weimers, deputy director of RSF for the United States, told VOA. He said the prevalence of partisan news around the world has come at the expense of authentic journalism.

The group's annual report ranks 180 countries based on the environment for independent journalism. This year, however, RSF said it used a new method that blends each country's political, legal, economic, sociocultural, and security conditions.

Now, the index classifies a record 28 countries as "having very bad media freedom." That group includes China, which is exporting censorship beyond its borders while also amplifying the Kremlin's propaganda on Russia's devastating war against Ukraine.

Russia, China is among the worst

Since it invaded Ukraine on February 24, Russia has sought total control over news coverage, passing a new law that carries 15-year prison terms for reporting "false news" on the military, and even forbids calling the conflict a "war."

That has forced most remaining independent news outlets, including the renowned Novaya Gazeta newspaper, Ekho Moskvy radio, and Dozhd TV, to shut down or move outside Russia to continue operating.

With independent voices absent, experts say, the Russian government has been able to flood state-run airwaves with propaganda that downplays the war and spreads false or misleading justifications for the Kremlin's invasion.

Russia's media repression stands at 155 out of 180 countries included in RSF's index, where one is the freest and 180 the least.

"It's safe to say at this point that the free press is a thing of the past in Russia," Clayton said.

Throughout Russian President Vladimir Putin's 22 years in power, Moscow has been targeting journalists and the independent press, he said.

"But since the invasion of Ukraine, it seems that Putin has finished off the independent media once and for all in Russia," Clayton said. "At this point, it is impossible to accurately report on the war in Ukraine."

China ranked 175th in the new report. And now that it is firmly under Beijing's influence, Hong Kong also registered a dramatic decline, ranking 148th out of 180 following a lengthy series of raids and arrests that shuttered pro-democracy news sites.

USF's country file on China says it is the world's biggest jailer of journalists, with 120 in detention. The regime uses coercion, harassment, intimidation, and surveillance to keep independent and foreign journalists from reporting on issues deemed "sensitive."

"President Xi Jinping, in power since 2013, has restored a media culture worthy of the Maoist era, in which freely accessing information has become a crime and to provide information an even greater crime," RSF's country file states.